Not a virus. But as there are no less than 3 dates you can see in explorer, can you tell which one you are looking at?
It would be proper for the last access date to change to today if you ran a virus scan as the file would be accessed, opened and checked today.
Bob
PS. Plenty of tutorials about this such as http://jpsoft.com/help/index.htm?timestamps.htm
Hi
I noticed today that all my ZIP files (the whole container and not the files within) now show todays date and a time when the computer was switched off. I have run a virus scan but cannot detect anything.
Any ideas???
Thanks
PDizzy