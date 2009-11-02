YouTube widgets for Samsung LN52B750 not working

rgrogan,
Not all videos are available through YouTube, but in the case of the movie not being available, it may be a network issue with the widget itself. Usually after a period of time this message goes away, but if it doesn't, keep me posted.
Every time I access youtube videos, I get the same error message: "movie not available, please try again later". What can I do to resolve this issue?
I purchased my TV about 45 days ago. The TV is connected wirelessly to my router using the Samsung WIS-09ABGN Network adapter. There appears to be no problem access the internet as I am able to use the weather widget.
