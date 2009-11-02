Samsung forum

YouTube widgets for Samsung LN52B750 not working

by rgrogan / November 2, 2009 7:38 AM PST

Every time I access youtube videos, I get the same error message: "movie not available, please try again later". What can I do to resolve this issue?

I purchased my TV about 45 days ago. The TV is connected wirelessly to my router using the Samsung WIS-09ABGN Network adapter. There appears to be no problem access the internet as I am able to use the weather widget.

Thank you

3 total posts
YouTube widgets for Samsung LN52B750 not working
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 2, 2009 7:44 AM PST

rgrogan,

Not all videos are available through YouTube, but in the case of the movie not being available, it may be a network issue with the widget itself. Usually after a period of time this message goes away, but if it doesn't, keep me posted.

--HDTech

youtube widget
by navid1981 / February 11, 2010 11:16 PM PST

I have the same problem. All of widget work well except youtube. I cannot connect to youtube server and play movie. My TV is PS50B650 and I am in MidleEast. None of SAMSUNG Tech could not help me. I think there is no problem from TV. The problem related to connected TV yahoo server but SAMSUNG do not care about that.

