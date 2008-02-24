The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Youtube went down for 1 hour

by rafacst / February 24, 2008 5:04 AM PST

This proves that you don't really need a brazilian supermodel like Gisele B

wow...amazing...
by shawnlin / February 24, 2008 7:14 AM PST

...there's some joke about "the power of Google compels you!" in there somewhere...

Resources on Downtime?
by enkerli / February 24, 2008 8:00 AM PST

Noticed YouTube had gone down while trying to watch videos about the metro/subway "freeze."
You know, it'd be very useful to have a some central resource where we can see if the site really is down or if there's just a problem on our end. Usually, it's not too hard to find a blog entry or a news article which talks about the situation. But it'd be easier to just go to some one-stop site to check that the downtime has been registered.
In fact, it could help with all those online blackouts we've experienced in the past year or so. Blackboard, Bay Area servers, etc.

Actually, this resource probably exists already. But for some reason, it never came up in searches I've made...

