YouTube problem or Flash Problem or Neither?

by Ascertain20 / October 16, 2010 11:15 AM PDT

I'm running Windows XP Firefox 3.6 and trying to fix a nagging problem.

I can't watch YouTube videos from pages that constantly refresh ads. Especially official channels that run Vevo. It does this with other websites as well. The page will constantly refresh if ads refresh. Certain objects on the page (such as music players) will also refresh on mouse over I'm not sure if this is a Flash problem or something else. This has been driving me crazy for months now.

4 total posts
Does the obvious workaround work?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 17, 2010 3:54 AM PDT

That's using IE or Chrome or Opera to view YouTube. It's only one click away.

And how does Firefox behave in a new Windows user account without any add-ons installed?

Kees

I Created
by Ascertain20 / October 18, 2010 10:44 AM PDT

A new user profile and it seems to be working. Thanks again.

Try this...
by Tom_SF / October 26, 2010 2:08 PM PDT

On a video other than from You Tube, right-click on the video and a box will come up. Choose "Settings" and uncheck the box that mentions "hardware accelleration". It should work then. However, my IE8 still has a problem with some videos through Yahoo. It might be their problem or the browser. They do work on Firefox.

