Your SERVICE.... FIX IT!!

NOT even a year ago I bought a Samsung range. Over $2000. A week ago I turned on an element of my stove (glass top) and blue sparks came out from the socket of the stove. I closed it asap. It's been 2 weeks now. A week ago I called Sears where I bought this big range and they gave me a date for the technician to come by which was Nov 8 TODAY!!. NO one came. I called back Sears told me NO we dont do that anymore you have to call Samsung cause it was within a year of warranty. Funny didnt say that to me the week before. So I call Samsung from 2pm to 4:07 I got the run around. NO on and I mean NO ONE from Samsung knew what to do. I even got 2 claim #s from them and still lost. I called back Sears the tech service department again and NO one wants to help out. All I want is someone to come and check this out. I cant and dont dare to use it as im worried the blue sparks comes out again throught the socket. So I called again being transfered 5 more time and spoke to 5 different people. Is that SICK or what??



So 2hrs later this James guy gave me a claim # and told me I have to wait Monday now. We are Friday today now i have to wait till Monday. I am so pissed off it's not funny. I have 2 Samsung tablets, Plasma TV, latest cell phone all from Samsung and washer, gas dryer from Samsung. Well guess what NEVER NEVER again will I buy anything from Samsung. If WE as clients that puts Samsung on the Map today and have to go through all that **** to get service especially when you have a range that spits out sparks and can burn down my house or anyone in the house if they are sleeping, well the hell with that. I rather buy other brands and not go through this crap again.



Samsung, imagine my house burn down or someone dies cause of your range??? Trust me your name will go down and NO one will dare buy any of your ranges!!



Dont know what will happen Monday probably get the run around again. 2 damm hours to get someone at the end to say I have to wait till MONDAY??? What a joke.