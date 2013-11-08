Your SERVICE.... FIX IT!!

Samsung forum

by lanny2001 / November 8, 2013 7:18 AM PST

NOT even a year ago I bought a Samsung range. Over $2000. A week ago I turned on an element of my stove (glass top) and blue sparks came out from the socket of the stove. I closed it asap. It's been 2 weeks now. A week ago I called Sears where I bought this big range and they gave me a date for the technician to come by which was Nov 8 TODAY!!. NO one came. I called back Sears told me NO we dont do that anymore you have to call Samsung cause it was within a year of warranty. Funny didnt say that to me the week before. So I call Samsung from 2pm to 4:07 I got the run around. NO on and I mean NO ONE from Samsung knew what to do. I even got 2 claim #s from them and still lost. I called back Sears the tech service department again and NO one wants to help out. All I want is someone to come and check this out. I cant and dont dare to use it as im worried the blue sparks comes out again throught the socket. So I called again being transfered 5 more time and spoke to 5 different people. Is that SICK or what??

So 2hrs later this James guy gave me a claim # and told me I have to wait Monday now. We are Friday today now i have to wait till Monday. I am so pissed off it's not funny. I have 2 Samsung tablets, Plasma TV, latest cell phone all from Samsung and washer, gas dryer from Samsung. Well guess what NEVER NEVER again will I buy anything from Samsung. If WE as clients that puts Samsung on the Map today and have to go through all that **** to get service especially when you have a range that spits out sparks and can burn down my house or anyone in the house if they are sleeping, well the hell with that. I rather buy other brands and not go through this crap again.

Samsung, imagine my house burn down or someone dies cause of your range??? Trust me your name will go down and NO one will dare buy any of your ranges!!

Dont know what will happen Monday probably get the run around again. 2 damm hours to get someone at the end to say I have to wait till MONDAY??? What a joke.

Re: Your SERVICE.... FIX IT!!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 10, 2013 10:46 PM PST

Hi lanny2001,

I apologize for your experience thus far. If you could post your transaction number, I'd like to see if we can investigate this issue for you.

Regards,
HD Tech

Fix It
by lanny2001 / November 11, 2013 1:29 PM PST

#3101318057

you see..today we are Monday and guess what NO one called..See I was right..it's winter here and I have 32cm of snow. Ive been using my BBQ to cook. Is that normal?? No it's not.

Thank you hope you truly can help as my next letter will be going to Market Place. My warranty will be over and now I really wont have a range anymore.

Was with my friend this weekend shoping for washer and dryer she needed. As god is my witness, she knows my story about Samsung and she went for Whirlpool instead. She said she didnt want to have service like I have if she has an issue with the Washer/Dryer. I dont blame her either.

lan

Re: Fix It
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 13, 2013 8:34 PM PST
Hi lanny2001,

Thank you for providing the transaction number. I am unable to find any information with this number. Was this range purchased in the US?

Regards,
HD Tech

