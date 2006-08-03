You can't buy advertising like this!

In case you doubted it: State Court Rules Miller Genuine Draft Is Actually Beer
A judge who dismissed charges against a man accused of buying a case of beer for a 17-year-old, saying prosecutors failed to prove Miller Genuine Draft was an alcoholic beverage, was mistaken, state Superior Court ruled.
"This finding was incorrect,'' said the Superior Court ruling in the case against Gregg R. Hartman, 44, of Kutztown.
State police had charged Hartman with furnishing liquor to minors. Shawn Putnam, 17, had testified that Hartman bought him a case of Miller Genuine Draft on Jan 7, 2004, at Duffer's Beer Distributor in Kutztown, and Putnam drank five beers within 15 minutes in the car while Hartman was driving around.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.