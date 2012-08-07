Speakeasy forum

General discussion

You can never have too many votes

by JP Bill / August 7, 2012 1:00 PM PDT
Within that article
by TONI H / August 7, 2012 8:39 PM PDT

>>>>>The American Wind Energy Association estimates that 37,000 jobs would be lost if the tax credit isn't extended this year. The credit was created in a 1992 energy bill signed by President George H.W. Bush and was renewed in a 2005 measure that passed a Republican Congress and was signed by President George W. Bush.


The Obama administration gave Romney an opening by overselling the promise of renewable energy jobs, said Jonathan Rothwell, a senior associate at the Brookings Institution who helped write a report on the growth of green jobs. The jobs will come, Rothwell said, but it will probably take a couple of decades. "The Obama administration did exaggerate the short-term benefits of the green economy by implying it would drive us out of the recession," he said.>>>>

The credit was created in 1992. It doesn't say how much government money was used to start the wind energy program nor does it say how much private investments were/are involved at that time or since. I'm assuming that the 37,000 jobs were slowly created over a 20 (2 decades already) year period of time. Rothwell says "the jobs will come but it will probably take a couple of decades". Is that ANOTHER couple of decades?

The industry has been around long enough already to have established some sort of niche and shouldn't be needing government funding (investment loans) or tax credits anymore...it either succeeds or fails on its own merits and with private money at this point.

[Preemptive strike]...I don't want tax credits or government investments/loans for ANY energy company anymore, including fossil fuels....they don't need them anymore either [/Preemptive strike]

So, what do you think of
by JP Bill / August 7, 2012 9:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Within that article

Latham and other Republicans saying that Romney has gone too far and doesn't have a full understanding of how important the wind energy tax credit is for Iowa and our nation."

And you?
by Steven Haninger / August 7, 2012 10:03 PM PDT

I'm not seeing your comments. Isn't it, if not customary, a good idea to express one's one thoughts first and then invite other responses?

I love it when they eat each other.
by JP Bill / August 7, 2012 10:08 PM PDT
In reply to: And you?

How bout you?

(NT) I prefer reasoned thinking related to a topic.
by Steven Haninger / August 7, 2012 10:19 PM PDT
