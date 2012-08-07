You can never have too many votes

>>>>>The American Wind Energy Association estimates that 37,000 jobs would be lost if the tax credit isn't extended this year. The credit was created in a 1992 energy bill signed by President George H.W. Bush and was renewed in a 2005 measure that passed a Republican Congress and was signed by President George W. Bush.





The Obama administration gave Romney an opening by overselling the promise of renewable energy jobs, said Jonathan Rothwell, a senior associate at the Brookings Institution who helped write a report on the growth of green jobs. The jobs will come, Rothwell said, but it will probably take a couple of decades. "The Obama administration did exaggerate the short-term benefits of the green economy by implying it would drive us out of the recession," he said.



The credit was created in 1992. It doesn't say how much government money was used to start the wind energy program nor does it say how much private investments were/are involved at that time or since. I'm assuming that the 37,000 jobs were slowly created over a 20 (2 decades already) year period of time. Rothwell says "the jobs will come but it will probably take a couple of decades". Is that ANOTHER couple of decades?



The industry has been around long enough already to have established some sort of niche and shouldn't be needing government funding (investment loans) or tax credits anymore...it either succeeds or fails on its own merits and with private money at this point.



[Preemptive strike]...I don't want tax credits or government investments/loans for ANY energy company anymore, including fossil fuels....they don't need them anymore either [/Preemptive strike]