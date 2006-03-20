Yet ANOTHER HT820 post...

Okay okay... I was intrigued by the call from the guy with the ht820 phone call. I went and bought it. ''Hey...'' i said to myself, ''if it can pair with an ipod.. then it can pair with my zen vision m'' right? today i realize that the ipod has FAR MORE accessories and so far... i'm having some issues finding an adapter for the vision m that will connect to the phones. it's not a COMPLETE waste because i know it will at least connect to my laptop and my phone and my pda... whatever. i want to connect to where the music is at. I've been SCOURING the net all day.. can you help me? What adapters are available that plug into the 3.5mm jack that we KNOW work with the HT820? i don't want to waste any money on a theory.
