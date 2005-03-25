YAHOO MAIL NOT BLOCKING MY SPAM REQUEST W/ CERES ENTERING

We have no control over what Yahoo does with it's mail service. If this bothers you, take your chances contacting their customer support reps. We can't change a thing about Yahoo's mail service.
It never fails that I will spam mail that comes in Yahoo and the next day there are the same names coming in to sell me trips , pills, credit cards etc and something new.
I mark as spam, I hold nothing in my bulk mail but it still is coming in.
I am not a wizard but I know that this should not be happening. I've made the right steps and checked all out.
Also, it seems that through one of these e-mails the famous "CERES" has invaded me and I can not whip it out. I have even done a recovery. Can you email me?
Tressa Strudwick
tress1954@yahoo.com