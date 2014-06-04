Even had a client demand we solder in a new BIOS. Well it was just a bad board. If you can't get to the BIOS screen the machine does need repair but don't fall for the trap my client did and force a diagnosis like that. They paid more than double for the repair since they insisted we replace the BIOS.
Bob
A couple of days ago I looked at my screen and there were no desk top icons although the tool bar was present. I tried to reboot but it failed, giving me the F1 reboot try again prompt. I removed all USB connections except the keyboard and booted again, this time going into setup (F2). The setup options did not "seem" to be complete and I was most concerned that in setup my service tag was not displayed. My first thought was that I am not getting to the BIOS. The other observation is that after the machine has been powered, the fan is louder then normal. Can anyone provide any thought on my problem? If it is a BIOS chip problem can the BIOS be flashed on my machine without the machine being up and running? Don