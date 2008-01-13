XP won't start after SP2 install

Is the XP and SP2 update legit copies?
Do you get any error messages when you attempt to boot up?
Can you access the Safe Boot options (continally tap F8 while the computer is restarting) If so try using "Last known good configuration" or enter Safe Mode and use System Restore to a date/time prior to when you installed the SP2 update. Also since you have just installed XP, another option would be to do a full or repair install. Also, it could just be that the installtion on the SP2 update is corrupt and needs to be reinstalled from MS update.
Hope this is helpful.
Charlie
Hi
I did a fresh install of Windows XP Home followed by SP2, now compter will not start...any help much appreciated.
Thanks
Sean