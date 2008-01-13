Windows Legacy OS forum

XP won't start after SP2 install

by Sean1960 / January 13, 2008 8:12 AM PST

Hi

I did a fresh install of Windows XP Home followed by SP2, now compter will not start...any help much appreciated.

Thanks
Sean

3 total posts
by caktus / January 13, 2008 8:41 AM PST

Is the XP and SP2 update legit copies?

Do you get any error messages when you attempt to boot up?

Can you access the Safe Boot options (continally tap F8 while the computer is restarting) If so try using "Last known good configuration" or enter Safe Mode and use System Restore to a date/time prior to when you installed the SP2 update. Also since you have just installed XP, another option would be to do a full or repair install. Also, it could just be that the installtion on the SP2 update is corrupt and needs to be reinstalled from MS update.

Hope this is helpful.

Charlie

Did you have a firewall running
by Jimmy Greystone / January 13, 2008 8:45 AM PST

Did you have a firewall running while you installed SP2, assuming you used the downloader version and not the full "network" version. If not, odds are while it was downloading, you were infested with malware and then SP2 broke things.

So, maybe using the computer you're using to post this message, you should go and grab the full 260MB odd "network" install version of SP2, or order one of the SP2 install CDs if they still are giving those out. Then, before you ever connect to the Internet, be sure to install SP2. After which, make sure the XP firewall is running if you haven't already installed a third party firewall. There's no real need for much more than XP's firewall, but some people feel safer because programs like ZoneAlarm have lots of flashing lights and lots of technical jargon they don't understand.

