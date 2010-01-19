XP home SP3 on a Pentium 4.



I built the computer some years ago, and then sold it off to my mom (reinstalled Xp Home on it). This was 3 or so years ago.



The problem is, ever so often, click the start button Shutdown, then shut down, and nothing happens. Just Goes back to the desktop. I try to click log off and nothing happens. I tried once to see which processes were running and see if something strange was running but didn't see anything. Killed a couple of processes but still wouldn't shut down.



Last night I rand the shutdown command (from the run command line). Popped up with the countdown to when it would shut down. It seems like it close down Explore (windows). The Taskbar and icons were all gone, but I still had my desktop and mouse moving around. I tried the Alt+Ctrl+Delete and nothing happen. So then I just held the power button down and turned it off.



Any idea what would keep XP from shutting down? It doesn't happen all the time, just once or twice a week (out of 7-8 times turning the computer on).