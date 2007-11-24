Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

XP/Vista Printer Sharing ...

by decg / November 24, 2007 10:29 PM PST

Hey everyone, here's my problem:
i have a Dell laptop running XP Home SP2 with a HP printer connected to this PC via USB.
My step dad just bought an Acer laptop running Vista and he doesn't want to fork out the money for a separate printer for himself (we live in the same apartment and use the same router) which i think is totally logical. But... we don't want the hassle of having to disconnect/reconnect the printer every time we need to print a document.
I have successfully configured the Printer to be "Shared" over the network and the Vista laptop should see the printer, and Vista hasn't ever seen the printer out of the 5 times I've tried...
The Vista laptop doesn't even recognize my PC, it recognizes it as a media sharing Device (since i run ORB for my 360)
Help me please Wink
Regards DG

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: XP/Vista Printer Sharing ...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: XP/Vista Printer Sharing ...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
You have to install ...
by Kees Bakker / November 24, 2007 10:40 PM PST

the printer in Vista. Otherwise it doesn't know about its existence.

In XP I go to Start>Printers and Faxes>Add a printer and when asked to choose between a local printer and a network printer I choose the last. Then XP starts looking for all printers on all PC's in the LAN and presents me with a list to choose from. After choosing the right one, XP copies the drivers and I can print on it.

You don't tell what you mean with "see the printer".

And even more important, you didn't tell about your home network setup. Mine is via the router, using the wired Ethernet. So the 'other' computer is recognised as another computer, not as a media sharing device (what's ORB by the way?).
I never tried it wireless, but I don't expect much problems with that. If my children want to print something from their laptop they put it on a USB-stick and use that on the PC that connects to the printer. They don't mind and I didn't tell them it could be done otherwise.

Also, you might want to consider a simple USB-sharing device. That permanently connects one printer to 2 PC's that can use it independently (but not at exactly the same time, of course). The one I have requires me to press scroll-lock twice and the PC is connected to the printer. So I can print from one PC without the other even being turned on.

Hope this helps.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:
by decg / November 24, 2007 11:30 PM PST

Well, thank you very much for your help, but i think i'm gonna stick to using the USB key method...
and ORB is an equivalent to Windows media connect
I use it to stream videos, music and photos to my Xbox 360 in whatever format.
regards DG

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your choice.
by Kees Bakker / November 24, 2007 11:36 PM PST
In reply to: Re:

Here are some sharing devices (just a few out of many): http://www.usbgear.com/USB-Sharing.html if you are going to prefer those on the long run. Nothing wrong with those either. Just plug in and use.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.