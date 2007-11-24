XP/Vista Printer Sharing ...

the printer in Vista. Otherwise it doesn't know about its existence.



In XP I go to Start>Printers and Faxes>Add a printer and when asked to choose between a local printer and a network printer I choose the last. Then XP starts looking for all printers on all PC's in the LAN and presents me with a list to choose from. After choosing the right one, XP copies the drivers and I can print on it.



You don't tell what you mean with "see the printer".



And even more important, you didn't tell about your home network setup. Mine is via the router, using the wired Ethernet. So the 'other' computer is recognised as another computer, not as a media sharing device (what's ORB by the way?).

I never tried it wireless, but I don't expect much problems with that. If my children want to print something from their laptop they put it on a USB-stick and use that on the PC that connects to the printer. They don't mind and I didn't tell them it could be done otherwise.



Also, you might want to consider a simple USB-sharing device. That permanently connects one printer to 2 PC's that can use it independently (but not at exactly the same time, of course). The one I have requires me to press scroll-lock twice and the PC is connected to the printer. So I can print from one PC without the other even being turned on.



Hope this helps.





Kees