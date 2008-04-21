These skins seem to break the OS. Try System Restore. Remember if you have Norton to heed their instructions about why System Restore fails.
I am running xp-pro and was using Vista skin for about 6 month. Got tired of it and switch to Mac skin and it looks good but two immediate problem. (1) "Avg exe-illegal system DLL Relocation" and Nero suffers the same fate. Would like to keep the Mac look but i dare not run my system without proper protection. Any suggestions guys
System info: XP-PRO, 80Ghd, 1024mb,AMD Athlon