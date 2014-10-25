XP support websites?

In relation to drivers all Windows systems.



The MOST trusted site for drivers is the manufacturers site.

If your computer is a Dell go to Dell, if your computer is a HP go to HP, and so on.

Some computers do not have any 'name'. In this case read info from the motherboard inside the computer (Asus, Intel .. whatever it is, ideally write down all part numbers you can see)



Microsoft driver updates, are NOT based on the latest manufacture driver update, or different driver packages that you may choose for one device driver. MS only supply their latest tested working driver, which may be years old in some circumstances!



A quick note on security updates (in general) for Windows XP.

If you can locate the Windows XP Service Pack 3, update disc (I ordered a few free ones from Microsoft when it came out) You'd at least have the most of the updates XP really needs.

If you have SP3 already and you want the next 100 meg of updates (at least) You can actually download them manually from Microsoft and save them to a USB drive, from another computer