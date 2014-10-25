Windows Legacy OS forum

Question

XP support websites?

by Willy / October 25, 2014 8:29 AM PDT

Is there a website or two that provides much needed updates and drivers for older XP systems that are "trusted" as a source? Basically, besides anything MS or OEM supplied and yet can offer files or PC type updates from that website. Anyone...

thanks -----Willy Happy

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
No.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 25, 2014 8:56 AM PDT
Microsoft has not relented in "owning" the updates and has shutdown a few would be update sites. For every legit site there seems to be 100 bad sites.

Drivers though? That would be from the device maker.
Bob

Answer
download and burn to DVD for future?
by James Denison / October 25, 2014 12:24 PM PDT
Answer
Just reading through a few posts :)
by kimsland9 / November 1, 2014 1:25 AM PDT
In relation to drivers all Windows systems.

The MOST trusted site for drivers is the manufacturers site.
If your computer is a Dell go to Dell, if your computer is a HP go to HP, and so on.
Some computers do not have any 'name'. In this case read info from the motherboard inside the computer (Asus, Intel .. whatever it is, ideally write down all part numbers you can see)

Microsoft driver updates, are NOT based on the latest manufacture driver update, or different driver packages that you may choose for one device driver. MS only supply their latest tested working driver, which may be years old in some circumstances!

A quick note on security updates (in general) for Windows XP.
If you can locate the Windows XP Service Pack 3, update disc (I ordered a few free ones from Microsoft when it came out) You'd at least have the most of the updates XP really needs.
If you have SP3 already and you want the next 100 meg of updates (at least) You can actually download them manually from Microsoft and save them to a USB drive, from another computer Wink

