Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

XP security patches (updates)

by fjacky / October 2, 2006 10:17 PM PDT

Hello,

I have a real slow dial-up connection at home and it takes days to download all of the windows updates. Is there any way I can download ALL of the updates from work and put them on one cd? I have heard of a program called ns light, or something like that.

Any thoughts?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: XP security patches (updates)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: XP security patches (updates)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Change download mode
by JJKebab / October 2, 2006 10:57 PM PDT

Have not come across a way to do what you're talking about.

Why not setup update download so you get to choose what you download and then just download critical updates rather than everything. Security updates are usually smaller than other updates and it may be more bearable to download just these over dialup.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Link
by SyNapS3 / October 3, 2006 12:21 AM PDT

You can download autopatcher which has all the xp updates plus many other XP utilities that you can choose to install if you want. It is on september at the moment which would mean to be totally up to date you would still need octobers updates, for me that was only three small updates so that wont be too bad on dial up. The october version will be out in a couple of days.

http://www.autopatcher.com/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yep, I Do It This Way..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 3, 2006 3:41 AM PDT

It takes a little while to download the full installer for each update but it can be done. I do it every month so I can install the updates on some of our remote computers which only connect through a dial-up connection. After downloading all the updates, I burn them to a CD, although placing them on a flash drive would work too.

Shortly after the updates are released on the normal Windows Update site, you can find the various Security Bulletins listed at the link below:

http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/current.aspx

Open each security bulletin and download the update from there.
___________

In addition, if you check the Virus & Security forum on the day the updates are release, one of the moderators will usually have a list of the current update Security Bulletins. As an example, see the link below for a list of the September Security Updates list:

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=205407&messageID=2194558

Hope this helps.

Grif

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.