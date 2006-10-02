XP security patches (updates)

Have not come across a way to do what you're talking about.
Why not setup update download so you get to choose what you download and then just download critical updates rather than everything. Security updates are usually smaller than other updates and it may be more bearable to download just these over dialup.
I have a real slow dial-up connection at home and it takes days to download all of the windows updates. Is there any way I can download ALL of the updates from work and put them on one cd? I have heard of a program called ns light, or something like that.
Any thoughts?