XP Pro SP2 showing / hiding hidden files and spyware ?

EXPLORER is not a FILE BROSWER. It's something else.
Try a file browser next time.
The online activity could be spyware or it could be Microsoft fetching updates.
Bob
XP Pro SP2 showing / hideing hidden files and spyware ?
Using XP Pro SP2. I have noticed that when offline, and hiding/showing folders or files my computer trys to connect to the internet. When ON the internet the activity modem tray lights become very active.
I of course KILL the connection at that point.
Spyware ? hacking ? seems like but what sort of spyware ?