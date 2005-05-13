XP Pro SP2 showing / hiding hidden files and spyware ?

Windows Legacy OS forum

by freesaxon / May 13, 2005 9:29 PM PDT

XP Pro SP2 showing / hideing hidden files and spyware ?
Using XP Pro SP2. I have noticed that when offline, and hiding/showing folders or files my computer trys to connect to the internet. When ON the internet the activity modem tray lights become very active.
I of course KILL the connection at that point.
Spyware ? hacking ? seems like but what sort of spyware ?

6 total posts
Collapse -
Are you using EXPLORER? (not IE)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 13, 2005 9:54 PM PDT

EXPLORER is not a FILE BROSWER. It's something else.

Try a file browser next time.

The online activity could be spyware or it could be Microsoft fetching updates.

Bob

Explorer
Explorer
by freesaxon / May 13, 2005 10:00 PM PDT

Bob,
Thanks for reply.
I am using explorer to browswe/change files on my hard drive.
regards
Tony

I suggest...
I suggest...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 13, 2005 10:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Explorer
Explorer
Explorer
by freesaxon / May 13, 2005 11:57 PM PDT
In reply to: I suggest...

Bob,
I will give that a try, but what do you think is happening? Spy ware, or just some strange MicroSoft thing ?
thanks once again
Tony

What I think.
What I think.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 14, 2005 12:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Explorer

Is that Explorer is fetching associated images and such. For instance, to render an icon for a HTML or LINK, Explorer would read the file and go fetch the info.

Explorer is not a "file browser." It portends to be much more and in my opinion trips on its own shoelaces at times.

Bob

