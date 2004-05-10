XP outlook express problem

I'm not going to wait for a reply to the question "Do you have the Preview Pane enabled?"
In no uncertain words, the OE preview pane is far too dangerous to use. Turn it off and leave it off. If you want to know why, my short answer is that any number of exploits are possible via that view.
Once you have the preview pane off, you should be able to delete it.
Bob
Hi..I am running windows xp home and this morning I went into my outlook express and got a (internet exployer script error)
an error has occurred on the script on the page
line 481
char 1
error object expected
url:mhtml:mid//00000000/
do you want to contiue running this scripts on this page
yes/no
when I hit either yes or no it does nothing but flutter a little and I can't delete the email that the error is on. plus i can't click off of the message.
I tried system restore and I still get the error in my outlook express also when I reboot and go into outlook express before I can delete this email the error pops up..I always run spybot and add-aware and always do a viris scan any ideas how I can get rid of this error message?...thank you in advance
system,
windows xp home
outlook express-6
trend antiviris/firewall
anthon 2400+
512 ram
80gb hard drive 83% free
gameforce 440 64 mb