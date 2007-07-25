Laptops forum

XP or Vista for gaming

by santooch145 / July 25, 2007 1:00 AM PDT

Hi,
I just got a XPS 1710 Intel Core 2 Duo (2.00 GHz), 2 GB, Nvidia 7950GTX Graphics, With Windows Vista Media. I mostly do gaming on it and i was would XP be a good idea to go to? I have an XP Cd so I can do it, and if i want to go back to Vista i just need to use the CD dell gave me. I play Company of Heroes and some other games that require a pretty good machine

That machine should be good enough
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 25, 2007 1:22 AM PDT
In reply to: XP or Vista for gaming

By a wide margin to run your games on Vista. The only question is do those games run on Vista. I would try it first since installing XP seems to be too much work for most.

Bob

Someone had a question
by orlbuckeye / July 25, 2007 2:38 AM PDT

today about having problem getting graphics card driver for the new NVIDIA 8 series but you should be fine with the 7950. There is plenty of XP support for that GP. Actually until the 8 series drivers are fine tuned that is the best gaming card available.

I just read a review on the 8400
by orlbuckeye / July 25, 2007 3:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Someone had a question

graphics card as it said the games are unplayable on that card. The 3D tests turned in unplayably slow results. The card did show great detail because of the DX10 capability. They alse said the card trsted is great for Vista and video editing. HP has never made a great gaming laptop and thats why they purchased Vooodoo that specializes i gaming machines. Eventhough Dell make the great 1710 XPS for gaming they also bought Alienware for their gaming capabilites.

Thanks
by santooch145 / July 25, 2007 4:24 AM PDT

I've installed it and it runs good but i was just wondering if XP would be a better OS for now

Doubtful.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 25, 2007 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

Here's why. We have LONG and tortuous discussions about installing XP on laptops. It is not for the timid or newbie to installing this OS.

I'm going to write don't do it.

Bob

The problem with
by orlbuckeye / July 25, 2007 8:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Doubtful.

installing XP and Vista on the same machine is they use different boot managers. It's alot easier to install Vista on a machine that has XP the to install XP on a machine with Vista already installed. XP uses a boot.ini while Vista uses whats called BCD (boot Configuration Data).

