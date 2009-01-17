Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Xp on two hard drives need to format one

by mob0103 / January 17, 2009 8:39 PM PST

Hi,

my kids installed a virus on my XP PC some time ago. I removed the virus but the system would only boot to the desktop wallpaper, nothing else. I installed a second HD and instaaled XP. now when I boot the system asks me which operating system installation i would like to boot to. I have retrieved all of my data from the corrupt HD. Is there any way to wipe it? When I try to format it when booted to the second HD it will not let me as it regognises it as a system drive.

Thanks in advance.

3 total posts
Collapse -
Probably what happened
by lacsr / January 17, 2009 9:09 PM PST

When you installed the second hard drive and installed the new OS, it wrote the required boot information to the C: drive. Now when you want to format C:, it will tell you not to do it.
Depending on how much that bothers you, you might have to remove the extra hard drive, format the c: drive and then fix the boot information after reinstalling the D: drive so it can boot up again.
Of course you could remove the D: drive, format C: and reinstall the OS on C:

Collapse -
Re : Probably what happened
by mob0103 / January 18, 2009 5:36 AM PST
In reply to: Probably what happened

Thanks for that. That sounds like what has happened because if I remove C: it wont let me boot to D: "Missing ....." How would I go about fixing the boot information after installing D:?

Thanks

