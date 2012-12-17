XP master image for various hardware

I'm looking at a way to have the mini-setup after sysprep to install a new HAL as i do not wish to create multiple images (the variety of machines our customers own i would be looking at 30-40 masters)



as i continued searching i discovered this tut:

http://blog.doylenet.net/?p=91



in here the author does not talk about the HAL issue however he places this within the unattended file for mini-setup:

[unattended]

UpdateHAL="ACPIAPIC_MP,%WINDIR%\Inf\Hal.inf"



he says this is the "fix" for allowing uni-processor and multi-processor machines to work from this syspreped machine, does anyone know if this would work across various HALs, the overall solution on the authors post seems to be allowing all processor builds to run this image.



i am yet to test the authors tut and will be looking do so today, I have the majority of this week to play with this as 90% of our customers are primary schools and are either out of school or watching DVDs and doing plays etc..



i am aware I'm not heading into new territory however I'm 19 and only started working with windows XP in the past year or so.