XP master image for various hardware

It was such a pain that companies moved to less hardware versions in the fleet. It appears this issue is being re-learned by you.
How did they solve it? They created an image for each hardware system. Given how we can get many GB flash drives you can slowly inventory and create an image for each one. Then again most IT just would wipe and install XP with the drivers for that machine since they couldn't get the boss to OK the amount of time it takes to build images, setup the inventory and tracking system.
All this has been hashed out before. Nothing new going on here.
Bob
good morning all,
just for some background i work as an IT technician for primary schools and we create and use alot of windows XP SP3 machines, with windows 7 we have a "master" image that has software and office installed etc. and we can do a direct disc to disc copy then find any extra drivers needed, i am looking if i am able to do this with windows XP
I am aware there's an issue with XP not remembering default drivers from installation CD like windows 7, also there is an issue with HALs, is there any way around this? or any software that will permit me to do so.
thanks in advance.