sounds like your power settings are not setup for shutdown and most likely set to stand by.
In standby mode your pc will appear to shut down and depending how sensitive your pc is it might take a mouse gesture like movement of the mouse a door banging walking past it all depends on your pc


go to start > control panel > power options > click on the advanced tab > in the dialog box look towards the bottom you will see power buttons click the dropdown menu and change it to shut down

hope this sorts out your problem dan