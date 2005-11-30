sounds like your power settings are not setup for shutdown and most likely set to stand by.
In standby mode your pc will appear to shut down and depending how sensitive your pc is it might take a mouse gesture like movement of the mouse a door banging walking past it all depends on your pc
go to start > control panel > power options > click on the advanced tab > in the dialog box look towards the bottom you will see power buttons click the dropdown menu and change it to shut down
hope this sorts out your problem dan
Having a little problem with New Computer with XP Home with all updates installed!
Sometimes after I have Closed down the computer [using ''Turn Off Computer''] I am experiencing the problem finding the Computer has in about half an hour has self ''Re Started''
I found a suggestion relating to ==== Start = System Properties = Advanced = Startup and Recovery = Settings = Disable ''Automatically Startup'' = and this did not overcome the problem?
Any suggestions??
The below my relate to the above???
= Administrative Tools = Component Services = Event Viewer [Local] = Event Viewer [Local] = Application = Double Click on [Yellow] Warning -''EvntAgnt'' = In Event Properties =
Shows =====
Date 29/11/2005 Source EvntAgnt
Type Warning Event ID: 1015
--------------------------
TraceLevel parameter not located in registry; Default trace level used is 32.
For more information, see Help and Support Center at http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/events.asp.
Also another file in Component Services showing a little different Info of;
Type Warning Event ID: 1003
