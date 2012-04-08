XP does not allow deleting files.

We do have pests (malware) and we also have Windows Explorer locking folders as it builds icons for the files.



Some folk are a little put off by the fact this issue is common and some are amazed by it not being fixed over the last decade. And some will not want to learn enough about the OS to find out what is happening.



I can't tell if you tried Unlocker or examined the processes or if there is torrent or malware present.



-> I'd like to help you find it but you would have to go deeper and reveal more than what's been written so far.



FOR EXAMPLE -> http://forums.cnet.com/7723-6122_102-510824.html



In that example we had to use tools to get under the hood to see what was going on. In your PC we might do the same but for now you want to skip any torrents and take Grif's advice on scanning at the next link. http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421



Yes, it's been covered many times but here's the terrible truth. It's rare that anyone can guess it the first time. And with the clues so far, I can't make a good guess except it's one of the usual issues.



Makes you think that this OS has had its day at times.

Bob