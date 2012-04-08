XP does not allow deleting files.

Spybot is rather dated. Mods here rarely mention it except to uninstall it.
More current scanners are noted by the Moderators and Grif. Read
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421
In short, such used to be OK but now I encounter troubles but this is just one thing, may be others.
Here's the situation:
While downloading some attachment from Yahoo mail (an Open Office document) saving the file fails.
At the same time I realized that when I tried to delete files (I thought maybe there were too many of them in the "download" dir. ) became impossible: Windows denies access.
At the same time creating or copying files is possible.
At the same time deleting files through CMD prompt (using "del" command) is possible.
I was able to restore the system to an earlier date which fixed the problem.
Then I went to download that file again. Saving fails. And deleting is lost again.
I read several links on the topic, but it seems to be different from what I have, suggesting using some utilities, or Administrator account etc.
ALL FILES are this way - I cannot delete ANYTHING anymore.
PS> I did run Avast full scan for viruses, and Spybot full scan for malware. Both came up negative.