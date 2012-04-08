Windows Legacy OS forum

Resolved Question

XP does not allow deleting files.

by morzhblya / April 8, 2012 11:45 AM PDT

Here's the situation:

While downloading some attachment from Yahoo mail (an Open Office document) saving the file fails.
At the same time I realized that when I tried to delete files (I thought maybe there were too many of them in the "download" dir. ) became impossible: Windows denies access.
At the same time creating or copying files is possible.
At the same time deleting files through CMD prompt (using "del" command) is possible.

I was able to restore the system to an earlier date which fixed the problem.

Then I went to download that file again. Saving fails. And deleting is lost again.

I read several links on the topic, but it seems to be different from what I have, suggesting using some utilities, or Administrator account etc.
ALL FILES are this way - I cannot delete ANYTHING anymore.

PS> I did run Avast full scan for viruses, and Spybot full scan for malware. Both came up negative.

morzhblya has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: XP does not allow deleting files.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: XP does not allow deleting files.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by morzhblya

Collapse -
Is Teatimer installed?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2012 4:14 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same - deletion inhibited.
by morzhblya / April 15, 2012 1:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Is Teatimer installed?

Well, the problem persists.

I used at least 5 or 6 scanners for viruses and malware, full scan. Came out clean.

Restored the Windows again, got rid of the problem (obviously something in Registry).

Uninstalled the Firefox. Left the Explorer.
After one day the problem returned. Not sure at which point. I simply created a directory do load my photos from the camera, and it did not allow me to rename the folder. Then I decided to check for the deletion and there it was again, no deleting files again.

Short of clean Windows install, I am not sure what to do. I cannot do a restore every other day.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Actually that's a well known issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2012 1:51 AM PDT

It's part of what we call a Windows Annoyance. That is, we get to reboot, sometimes to safe mode if we don't want to research tools like UNLOCKER and more.

Nothing's busted (according to Microsoft) but I find today's users are growing more and more irritated over things like this.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not sure what you mean by well-known issue
by morzhblya / April 15, 2012 2:30 AM PDT

If it is well-known, what do I do and how to deal with it?

Every file deletion is denied, no reboot or ANYTHING hepls, except restore untill the first serious Web browsing, happens on one signle copmputer, and this is a well-known issue? C'mon.

I am not here to ***** about Windows annoyance. I am here to find out what is happening.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The well known causes and more.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2012 2:41 AM PDT

We do have pests (malware) and we also have Windows Explorer locking folders as it builds icons for the files.

Some folk are a little put off by the fact this issue is common and some are amazed by it not being fixed over the last decade. And some will not want to learn enough about the OS to find out what is happening.

I can't tell if you tried Unlocker or examined the processes or if there is torrent or malware present.

-> I'd like to help you find it but you would have to go deeper and reveal more than what's been written so far.

FOR EXAMPLE -> http://forums.cnet.com/7723-6122_102-510824.html

In that example we had to use tools to get under the hood to see what was going on. In your PC we might do the same but for now you want to skip any torrents and take Grif's advice on scanning at the next link. http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421

Yes, it's been covered many times but here's the terrible truth. It's rare that anyone can guess it the first time. And with the clues so far, I can't make a good guess except it's one of the usual issues.

Makes you think that this OS has had its day at times.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well, something new
by morzhblya / April 15, 2012 10:37 AM PDT

It does not deny me deletion - it does only deny rename.
Regular deletion, when a file is moved to the recycler, is in fact renaming. And since renaming is not working, the files are not deleted.

If I choose option "do not move files to the recycle bi. Remove files immediately" in the Bion configuration, the deletion occurs without any problem.
But I cannot rename anything. If I create a directory, it stays "New folder" - can't rename. And so on.

ANY directory, not any particular one.

Any thoughts?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Now it is beggining to sound like permission issues.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2012 11:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Well, something new

Try this with a NEW ACCOUNT. It's a test I use.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Got it!
by morzhblya / April 15, 2012 2:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Is Teatimer installed?

well, I thought t did not act as a malware, so I started disabling startups in my MSConfig.

After disabling WavXDocMgr everything worked.

Then I started looking for other folks having the same problem, and sure enough....

http://www-01.ibm.com/support/docview.wss?uid=nas101f505dd8a8322068625758c0065204a

I will uninstall it. It is an encryption soft and is not being used on my PC.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good find.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 16, 2012 12:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Got it!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.