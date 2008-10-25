Computer Help forum

XP disc will not load up on my new computer

by marper145 / October 25, 2008 11:24 PM PDT

I have just built up a computer for the first time and scrapped my old one after 7 years of reasonable service. When I came to load up my Windows XP home disc is appears to be doing OK untill it has loaded all the files agoes into loading Windows. I then goes into a Blue screen which says' A problem has been detected and ws has bee shut down to protect you computer'. I have attempted to load my disc several times with the same result. I have even tried my old 98 disc, but that does not even start. A computer boffin tried his disc and it started to load correctly, but he stopped it loading fully as it would have been illegal he says. He did this to rule out any problems I my have caused in the build up. Have you any ideas as to why my 7 year old disc will not load up. I don't really want to go to the expense of purchasing another disc when I have one that has worked ok for 7 years, reformatting. My mother board is Mainboard GF8100 M2+SE with a AMD Dualcore 4200+ proccessor with 2GB of Ram

16 total posts
Might be proper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 25, 2008 11:52 PM PDT

Let's see what XP CD you have? I can't tell from your post but it looks to be just XP. Without the SP1 on it then with very new hardware XP has been known to do that. You need the very nice XP SP2 CD to install with.

Also, some try to use the XP CD from their HP or Dell. Tell us if you are trying to do that.

Windows 98 has issues with machines over 512MB so that's proper again.
Bob

7 year old XP CD
by marper145 / October 26, 2008 2:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Might be proper.

Hi Might be proper.
Thanks for your speedy reply. The XP disc I have is one of the originals with no sevice packs on and it's OEM. I do have Service packs 1 and 2 on disc. SP2 is the one supplied by Windows when it came out. I have tried my Acer recovery disc but it come up, 'This disc only works on Acer machines.

Regards
David

You may hear about slip streaming.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 2:57 AM PDT
In reply to: 7 year old XP CD

I have yet to see that work proper. Since you have the real Microsoft CD, Microsoft SP1 and SP2 (why would we need SP1?) then you can call Microsoft for the ready to go XP SP2 CD which does work proper (on good hardware.)

Remember that you get lots of fun installing to SATA drives. Be sure your supplier tells you how.

-> Ouch I just read it's an OEM CD. For that one you call the place that OEM'd it to you.
Bob

XP OEM 7 years old
by marper145 / October 26, 2008 9:06 PM PDT

Hiya.

Thanks for all your help. It was driving me nuts and no one but you put me right. I have had to put my hand in my pocket and purchase another XP cd with SP2. I don't go on these help sites because I have seen some quite genuine questions asked and the replies are snotty and nasty. People only want help with computing, not sarcasm for a reply. I have never built up a computer before but I have managed to keep this one going for seven years with my 1960/70 knowledge of electronics, it's going in the garage as a spare now. I never gave it a thought that the old XP disc would not work on new equipement. I don't want Vista my son and daughter have it and I dont think it is very good, anyway I'm too old to change again. I had windows 95 when it was on floppy and 95 on a disc, then 98 and XP. So I'm not changing again Thanks again, I'll get back to you if I have trouble with my new disc. I wish you were my next door neighbour.
Regards
David
Chesterfield UK

The OEM was a bargain deal.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 10:11 PM PDT
In reply to: XP OEM 7 years old

The full Retail version let me get the updated CD for very little.

But BACK ON MESSAGE. Type this in google.com -> HOW TO INSTALL XP TO SATA HARD DISKS.

Be sure your machine's builder writes down how to install Windows proper.
Bob

I note that yours is an OEM installation disk ...
by Edward ODaniel / October 26, 2008 4:17 AM PDT
In reply to: 7 year old XP CD

and you sho0uld be aware that the EULA ties the OEM installation to the computer on which it was originally installed (to the motherboard actually).

Although quite often one is able to install the OS from the OEM CD onto a new built computer getting it authenticated is problematic as the hash will indicate a different system.

Buy a new installation Cd for the new system and if installing to a SATA drive be sure you make use of the handy F6 button for loading the necessary SATA drivers if your BIOs does not offer emulation.

OLD XP cd
by marper145 / October 26, 2008 9:16 PM PDT

Hiya.
Thanks for your help. I've purchased new disc and I am waiting for it to be delivered. You have made me a bit worried now. I am installing it to a SATA drive. Is this different to an installation on a IDE drive. I dont think I will build another computer, it's too complicated for a 60+ brain.

Regards
David
Chesterfield UK

The last two replies answered the question on installing
by lacsr / October 26, 2008 10:36 PM PDT
In reply to: OLD XP cd

for a SATA drive. Again, make sure you have the necessary driver for the SATA chipset you have on the motherboard (check the manufacturer's website) and hit F6 when it asks for drivers. That step is very close to the beginning of the new install screens.

Old XP cd
by marper145 / October 26, 2008 11:25 PM PDT

Hello.
Thanks I'll just have to wait until the new disc arrives. I do have a driver cd that came with the mother bord, a Mainboard GF8100 M2+SE with a AMD Dualcore 4200+. When it asks for drivers do I hit the F6 and then put in the driver disc.

Regards
David

If you do the research you discover...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 27, 2008 12:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Old XP cd

That diskette is a floppy disc. And if you do the research you find how people deal with that.

Compaq/HP Desktop with XP Home recycles on startup
by murana / October 28, 2008 8:32 AM PDT

It appears that some system 32 files have been corrupted and my
machine gets to the windows logon during start up but keeps recycling, never getting to the desktop. I disabled other drives so that only the cd drive is read on bootup, but now what I need for this OEM/XP machine is the disk with the files. Is there a way to get my hands on an XP disc ? Not trying to wipe the drive clean, just put the files back. Any suggestions?

Sorry. Are you marper145.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 28, 2008 8:35 AM PDT

You may be jumping into an existing discussion. Try making your own discussion or if you are marper145, just say you are so I can report a forum bug.

"Is there a way to get my hands on an XP disc ?"

Your OEM supplies such a CD or you buy one.
Bob

(NT) Not Marper 145. Apologies for jumping in. Murana
by murana / October 28, 2008 8:58 AM PDT
Just go to the forum and
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 28, 2008 9:01 AM PDT
Old XP Disc
by marper145 / October 28, 2008 8:14 PM PDT

Hi everyone.
Sorry. The computer I was using finally packed in. I've made one up from old machines but it's very slow. Still waiting for the XP with SP2 disc to arrive. Thanks for advising the person who jumped in. I think it was a genuine mistake though.
Regards
David UK

Regard

