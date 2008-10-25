XP disc will not load up on my new computer

Let's see what XP CD you have? I can't tell from your post but it looks to be just XP. Without the SP1 on it then with very new hardware XP has been known to do that. You need the very nice XP SP2 CD to install with.
Also, some try to use the XP CD from their HP or Dell. Tell us if you are trying to do that.
Windows 98 has issues with machines over 512MB so that's proper again.
Bob
I have just built up a computer for the first time and scrapped my old one after 7 years of reasonable service. When I came to load up my Windows XP home disc is appears to be doing OK untill it has loaded all the files agoes into loading Windows. I then goes into a Blue screen which says' A problem has been detected and ws has bee shut down to protect you computer'. I have attempted to load my disc several times with the same result. I have even tried my old 98 disc, but that does not even start. A computer boffin tried his disc and it started to load correctly, but he stopped it loading fully as it would have been illegal he says. He did this to rule out any problems I my have caused in the build up. Have you any ideas as to why my 7 year old disc will not load up. I don't really want to go to the expense of purchasing another disc when I have one that has worked ok for 7 years, reformatting. My mother board is Mainboard GF8100 M2+SE with a AMD Dualcore 4200+ proccessor with 2GB of Ram