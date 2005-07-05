I'm at a bit of a loss because this is sort of an ''all-encompassing'' problem. I guess I'll start at the beginning, so you'll have to bear with me...



I run an IBM Thinkpad T21 (''Designed for 2000 Pro & Win98) with XP-SP2 after upgrading from Win98, with only 1 swappable drive bay. Currently the bay is full with my relatively new Combo DVD/CD-RW drive. It works perfectly except for one small detail... I can't Write to CD. Not through XP or any other program I've tried. The exact message I get is ''There was an error in the writing process...'' This occurs instantly, with no attempt to actually write anything. Now, I've gone though all the prudent steps on the XP front (enabling recording in the drive's properties, ensuring the device is working properly) and nothing works. The only conclusion I could come to, after some research, was that my Combo drive needed a firmware upgrade to be completely compatible with XP.



Unfortunatley, the firmware upgrade provided by IBM on their website is a diskette utility. With only one drive bay, I need an external floppy to boot from, in particular a USB floppy. Well, I've got one of those and I've got as far as making the floppy disk from the IBM utility. For some reason, I can't boot from my USB floppy drive to execute the actual upgrade procedure. I've tried moving my Removable Devices to the top of the boot order, but XP seems to just take over without letting anything else happen before it. When I select a temporary boot device (F12) on the IBM boot screen, my computer still either ignores the USB drive or doesn't see it properly.



I am at a loss.

My DVD/CD-RW drive is: Matshita UJDA720

My Thinkpad is: 2467-4BU

I will post again with my BIOS version in case that helps. If anyone knows what's going on with my BIOS and why XP won't let me write to CD, please HELP! Or point me in the right direction....



Humble thanks in advance.