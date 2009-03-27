Microsoft XL viewer installed. Free, do a search for XL viewer.
my fren send me afile. but i cant open it. y? tat file is XLSX FILE. can u all guys teach me to open it..?
you have to download the XLSX extension file to open that file
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=941b3470-3ae9-4aee-8f43-c6bb74cd1466&DisplayLang=en
