Wow, weather in Western Ontario makes CNN coverage

Nasty snowstorm in the area south of Lake Huron and west of the Detroit River has stranded drivers for hours in the snow. There are warnings out not to use Emergency Departments in the area for non-emergency complaints in order to leave capacity for those suffering from snow-caused issues (exposure etc.).
Uncommon to see Canada make American national news.
Rob
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.