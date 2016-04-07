Hmmm....



So, I log on at work one morning and see Ultra VNC twice in my Start menu. Long story short, I work for a very large school district. The school is in the news and being sued in a big lawsuit.



But let's go back to the night before I saw those eyeballs in my Start menu.



The night before I log on to my desktop email on my iMac ...it is provided by Time Warner cable. To my SHOCK I see all of my work email, both "new" and "sent" ...starting about mid afternoon that day. I never sent those emails to my personal cable account email on my iMac at home.



At work I have a Dell PC.



So, I call the cable company tech support and they tell me what to look for and where to look for it at work.



Lo and behold, I see the eyeball in the green square in the start menu, twice.



I never knew the district had it...I had never seen it on my start menu and after asking to the the start menus of at least ten colleagues...."Hey, can I see your Start menu..."



Well, the spy only had eyes for me.



Call district IT, guy comes out. No virus.



Then call District IT Security Director.



he sends an email to like...six people..all directors



four days later...



as in today



another tech comes out...different guy this time...



and he does a complete re-imaging and re-install.



He doesn't tell me much.



He doesn't check for a virus.



He doesn't check for anything.



The only thing I could get out of him was...



"Well, the bottom line here is..either you opened it or someone sat here and opened it after an unsuccessful attempt to remote access your computer. Or they sat here and did something malicious and wanted to make it seem like it came from you. Or, they put it on your computer thinking that would be how it works. Regardless, somebody got in and that's pretty tough cuz they would need to know your password, but there is no way we will be able to find out."



Seriously?



Is there any hope that the Security Director is looking and found something?



Cuz in his email he tells those other people to do a system check and IF needed send a guy to re-image.



Again, the head IT Security guy calls me and then he sends an email to all these people ...important people...Director of Analysis and Security, Director of the IT Techs, Director of Systems Analysis, etc. and he tells them in that email as he is now directing them to have a system analysis done - (guessing of the main server or something) and then IF they think a re-imaging is needed THEN they should send a tech to re-image...that was four days ago. Today..without any warning or info...that tech showed up.



Please tell me they found that someone tried to access my stuff...since it's a public school district...only IT can do it and I'm hoping they were able to figure out that an administrator tried ...



They sent that guy today.



Thoughts?