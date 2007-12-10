TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Would you buy this?

by jylly18 / December 10, 2007 8:40 AM PST

Hello,
My husband and I are looking to buy a television for Christmas. We are looking to get the best value for our money, and are trying not to spend much over 1000. After doing some research we feel we don't have a strong preference as to LCD or plasma, it will just depend on the deal we see.
With that being said, we found the following television through Overstock.com and are wondering if its a worthwhile buy. It does say its only 720 as opposed to 1080, but do you think we would notice the difference? We plan to have the TV in our living room and it will get normal, everyday usage. This means watching cable television, DVD's, and occasional video games. Does anyone have any advice on if this is worth the money?
Any help would be GREATLY appreciated, as I have looked all over online and cannot seem to find any customer reviews.
http://www.overstock.com/Electronics/Hitac...71/product.html
Thanks
Jill

8 total posts
(NT) You can't put periods in a hot link.
by Coryphaeus / December 10, 2007 9:08 AM PST
In reply to: Would you buy this?
Mine seems to be working...
by jylly18 / December 10, 2007 9:17 AM PST

I am not sure what you mean, I clicked the link and it worked just fine???

I bet you didn't click on the link in your posting here.
by ahtoi / December 10, 2007 11:23 AM PST

But anyway, I find the best TV deal doesn't come from overstock.com; Don't get me wrong though. I do do businesss with them but I just don't think their TV is worth the price..but then, I don't know what other place is available to you in your area either.

I just get a "page not found" message on the overstock.com
by NM_Bill / December 10, 2007 10:05 AM PST
In reply to: Would you buy this?

link. Even the slightest deviation from copying with perfection messes it up.

My advice is to go for a nice price on a Panasonic 720p plasma. That is above average performance & quality. The only ones most oriented for the highest (1080) reolution is if they are very much into watching high definition DVDs or if they are serious gamers. For us normal, average folks who aren't going to go for an absolutely enormous screen & sit close, well we wouldn't particularly notice the relatievly small difference. 720 is so far above standard definition that it gives you most of the possible improvement for much more reasonable cost. '

Let makers & sellers push what they may (which now is LCD) get what is reasonable. I just doubt if I'd want to try to live with an LCD as my primary, large set. Sure, I'm writing this on a 17" LCD & my wife watches her DVDs on a now modest 20" Panasonic around 4 1/2 years old. But the huge ones watched close range generate many complaints of poor side effects like motion sickness.

And my choice for a price break getting into relative big screen still is a form of the 4 year old conventional DLP I have, being the Sony SXRD sets which have far fewer moving parts & a fine level of Sony brand internal processing for fine pictures. Yes, lamps need replacing. Mine is four years now & yes, a bit dim, but I'm not moved to replace the $180 lamp yet.

NO.
by Riverledge / December 10, 2007 11:31 AM PST
In reply to: Would you buy this?

CHECK COSTCO AND SAM'S CLUB STORES. IF you don't have one nearby use their web-sites. I know for a fact there are better deals and higher quality models available. What's your total BUDGET???

Best shopping,

Riverledge.

Thanks!
by jylly18 / December 10, 2007 12:18 PM PST
In reply to: NO.

Thank you everyone for your advice! That is a good idea to check Sams club I don't have a membership, but there is one only an hr away. Our budget is not much over 1000 and we were originally going for a 42 in, but my husband is convinced we can find a better deal to get a bigger screen for that price, more like a 46-47. We aren't totally swayed one way or the other in terms of LCD or plasma, just not projection. If anyone has any other suggestions please let me know, I think I will definitely look into that Panasonic.
Thanks again!
Jill

not overstock
by Evayy / December 11, 2007 12:14 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks!

read there return policy you might find it very disturbing especially if there are problems
also check out

http://www.highdefforum.com/forumdisplay.php?f=39

look at Sticky: recent online purchasing success and failure stories please post here! (Multi-page thread 1 2 3 4 5 .this is very detailed in reap projection area of folks online experiences and purchases much to see and learn from others happenings

