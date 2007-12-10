Would you buy this?

Hello,
My husband and I are looking to buy a television for Christmas. We are looking to get the best value for our money, and are trying not to spend much over 1000. After doing some research we feel we don't have a strong preference as to LCD or plasma, it will just depend on the deal we see.
With that being said, we found the following television through Overstock.com and are wondering if its a worthwhile buy. It does say its only 720 as opposed to 1080, but do you think we would notice the difference? We plan to have the TV in our living room and it will get normal, everyday usage. This means watching cable television, DVD's, and occasional video games. Does anyone have any advice on if this is worth the money?
Any help would be GREATLY appreciated, as I have looked all over online and cannot seem to find any customer reviews.
http://www.overstock.com/Electronics/Hitac...71/product.html
Thanks
Jill
