Would like a camcorder to record at music gigs

As you can see, low lighting drives the cost much higher. As to sound, the common answer is the external mic and possibly a sound control board if it gets too far out of control (muffles on mics don't do the job.)
Bob
PS. Can I ask "Why not see the prior answers?"
Hi
I'd like a bit of advice from others as I'm looking to purchase a camcorder, which will mainly be used for recording at indoor music gigs, where the lighting is always low and the noise levels quite high. I'm trying to keep to a fairly low budget, but suggestions of any suitable camcorders would be greatly appreciated.
I've seen the replies to the last post about filming at comedy clubs, but I think the level of noise at music gigs is quite a bit higher, so the suggested camcorders may not be suitable for my needs.
Thanks