Would like a camcorder to record at music gigs

by SarahM21 / August 30, 2008 11:11 PM PDT

Hi

I'd like a bit of advice from others as I'm looking to purchase a camcorder, which will mainly be used for recording at indoor music gigs, where the lighting is always low and the noise levels quite high. I'm trying to keep to a fairly low budget, but suggestions of any suitable camcorders would be greatly appreciated.

I've seen the replies to the last post about filming at comedy clubs, but I think the level of noise at music gigs is quite a bit higher, so the suggested camcorders may not be suitable for my needs.

Thanks

Look at the posts on this in this forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 30, 2008 11:15 PM PDT

As you can see, low lighting drives the cost much higher. As to sound, the common answer is the external mic and possibly a sound control board if it gets too far out of control (muffles on mics don't do the job.)
Bob

PS. Can I ask "Why not see the prior answers?"

Bob's right... and you did not state a budget.
by boya84 / August 31, 2008 12:05 AM PDT

With consumer cams, the lenses and imaging chips are small, so low-light behavior is not so good. As well, manual audio control - and learning to use it properly - is a must.

Least expensive with manual audio control worth buying: Canon HV30, Sony HDR-HC9. Low light behavior is not so good.

For decent low-light and manual audio control, the Canon GL2, Sony DCR-VX2000 series and Panasonic DVX100 series start the list. There are many others - and the prices just go up. And, depending on how picky you are, external mics come into play.

