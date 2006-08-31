Windows Legacy OS forum

would anyone care to tackle this registry edit

by genece / August 31, 2006 4:14 AM PDT

XP PRO
After a new install I have 2 traits different from the way they have been for about 5 years and I would like to change them to what I am familar with.
But afer googling , I am still lost , This one I think need a new registry value added and I never did that...I have changed values but never added a whole new value. So if you can help me take it slow.
I would like to remove the my recent documents on the start menu using the classic style.
I have found several D value names to add and I would like the correct one.
one suggestion is


NoSMMyDocs
and the other is
NoRecentDocsMenu

located at
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer]

The other thing I would like to change is if I access favorites from the start menu there is an arrow at the bottom of the list ...that I need to click to see the entire list even though there are only 14 items listed.
I would like for it to show all the links and leave it up to me to organize the list.

Thanks for any help you can give.....Remember I am a computer dummy
Gene

Kelly's Corner
by Decorte16 / August 31, 2006 5:20 AM PDT
I Looked there before
by genece / August 31, 2006 7:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Kelly's Corner

And I only found the one to add the recent documents so I did that and changed the value to one (1) but I still have the recent document listing.

Roll it back with System Restore
by BlackBart1955 / August 31, 2006 12:14 PM PDT

Use System Restore to make a roll back:

Start Menu/All Programs/Accessories/System Tools/System Restore.

Two ways to do it:

1. Roll it back to the point before your new installation that screwed things up and reinstall everything that was installed after that point,

or

2. Roll it back, write down your registry settings, and then simply roll it back to today's settings. You CAN go back OR forward again with this tool!

Either way, AFTER you have made the roll back, you can write down your registry settings EXACTLY as it was on YOUR computer before you made the new installation, and then after you have changed it back, you can then copy them back into the registry. It's as simple as that.

It was a new install
by genece / August 31, 2006 9:40 PM PDT

Total install on a new hard drive

If anyone was follwing this
by genece / September 1, 2006 5:46 AM PDT
In reply to: It was a new install

Here is the solution.....

The correct reg tweak concerning your recentdocs and mydocs should be:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer]
"NoSMMyDocs"=dword:00000001
"NoRecentDocsMenu"=dword:00000001
"NoRecentDocsHistory"=dword:00000001

I seem to be the only person in the word with the Favorites thing.

Reply to If anyone was following this
by BlackBart1955 / September 1, 2006 7:29 AM PDT

Hee hee! You wrote this while I was still writing my answer. I hope all that I wrote doesn't go to waste! Wink (and I DO hope it helps!)

You can make a lot of settings in a lot of places within Windows XP. Watch, there is probably going to be someone who will write ''Fjord_fox forgot something!'' Grin

Reply to: It was a new install
by BlackBart1955 / September 1, 2006 7:19 AM PDT
In reply to: It was a new install

Well, I'm really sorry! I thought you meant that it was an installation of a new program!

I have reviewed MY registry on the key that you have spoken of, and there's nothing there that can help you, but it appears that this is merely a record of the personal settings that you make on your computer.

If you right-click on your ?START? button and choose properties, then you should be able to get the settings that you are asking for, without having to mess around in the registry. You can then check the registry to see if they are the way you wanted and make adjustments if they are not.

With the ''Taskbar and Start Menu Properties'' menu still open, follow these steps:

Start Button / Start Menu (tab) / Customize / Advanced

You will see some ?Start Menu Settings? on the top and ?Recent Document? settings on the bottom, with a whole bunch of options in the middle.

There are also some settings you may want to change listed in the Taskbar tab.

You can do more settings by opening Control Panel / System Properties / Advanced / Performance Settings. There are a lot of settings to choose from in that menu.

Another place you can use to change your settings is in a downloadable program called TweakUI (by Microsoft). You can download this at http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/downloads/powertoys/xppowertoys.mspx.

Lastly, (and this is where you will be able to fix your ?Favorites? one), there are settings in the Internet Options. You can open this at one of three places: 1) Right-click on the main Internet Explorer Icon and choose ?Internet Properties?, 2) Open ?My Computer?, click on the ?Tools? menu and choose ?Internet Options?, or 3) Open ?Control Panel? and choose ?Internet Options?. There are several tabs where you can change your settings. The one you are looking for, to eliminate that arrow and make it so ALL of the favorites are showing is in the ?Advanced? tab. It is called, ?Enable Personalized Menu?. If it has a check in the box, then it functions as you are describing, by showing only the most recently used favorites. Without a check in the box, it then shows ALL of them at once.

Hope this helps!

Thanks
by genece / September 1, 2006 12:06 PM PDT

Thanks Folks....we got it done....all set till next week.
Gene

