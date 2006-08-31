would anyone care to tackle this registry edit

XP PRO
After a new install I have 2 traits different from the way they have been for about 5 years and I would like to change them to what I am familar with.
But afer googling , I am still lost , This one I think need a new registry value added and I never did that...I have changed values but never added a whole new value. So if you can help me take it slow.
I would like to remove the my recent documents on the start menu using the classic style.
I have found several D value names to add and I would like the correct one.
one suggestion is
NoSMMyDocs
and the other is
NoRecentDocsMenu
located at
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer]
The other thing I would like to change is if I access favorites from the start menu there is an arrow at the bottom of the list ...that I need to click to see the entire list even though there are only 14 items listed.
I would like for it to show all the links and leave it up to me to organize the list.
Thanks for any help you can give.....Remember I am a computer dummy
Gene
