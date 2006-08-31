would anyone care to tackle this registry edit

Well, I'm really sorry! I thought you meant that it was an installation of a new program!



I have reviewed MY registry on the key that you have spoken of, and there's nothing there that can help you, but it appears that this is merely a record of the personal settings that you make on your computer.



If you right-click on your ?START? button and choose properties, then you should be able to get the settings that you are asking for, without having to mess around in the registry. You can then check the registry to see if they are the way you wanted and make adjustments if they are not.



With the ''Taskbar and Start Menu Properties'' menu still open, follow these steps:



Start Button / Start Menu (tab) / Customize / Advanced



You will see some ?Start Menu Settings? on the top and ?Recent Document? settings on the bottom, with a whole bunch of options in the middle.



There are also some settings you may want to change listed in the Taskbar tab.



You can do more settings by opening Control Panel / System Properties / Advanced / Performance Settings. There are a lot of settings to choose from in that menu.



Another place you can use to change your settings is in a downloadable program called TweakUI (by Microsoft). You can download this at http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/downloads/powertoys/xppowertoys.mspx.



Lastly, (and this is where you will be able to fix your ?Favorites? one), there are settings in the Internet Options. You can open this at one of three places: 1) Right-click on the main Internet Explorer Icon and choose ?Internet Properties?, 2) Open ?My Computer?, click on the ?Tools? menu and choose ?Internet Options?, or 3) Open ?Control Panel? and choose ?Internet Options?. There are several tabs where you can change your settings. The one you are looking for, to eliminate that arrow and make it so ALL of the favorites are showing is in the ?Advanced? tab. It is called, ?Enable Personalized Menu?. If it has a check in the box, then it functions as you are describing, by showing only the most recently used favorites. Without a check in the box, it then shows ALL of them at once.



Hope this helps!