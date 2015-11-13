Cameras forum

Work Camera

by dvdmoylan / November 13, 2015 12:57 PM PST

Hi I am looking for advice on a camera for a clean factory. Most pictures will be of small parts but I do not require macro. I also need to take pictures in electrical panels of components and part numbers on component labels. Most pictures will be at about 6 inchs to 48 inch. A Sony RX100 1 was recommended to me. I have an Olympus 800uz but it is just not good enough for the pictures that I require. 400 to500 dollars is my price range. Any help would be mech appreciated.

by snapshot2 Forum moderator / November 13, 2015 2:16 PM PST
I would select a camera that has 10 to 12 megapixels, a bright lens and a larger than most sensor.

That would include the Canon G16, the NikonP340 and Panasonic LX-7.

Heresy here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 13, 2015 2:20 PM PST
Last round I used my cell phone camera. They have advanced that far. For clarity I use a mini tripod.

by Dafydd Forum moderator / November 13, 2015 2:27 PM PST
Thanks to all
by dvdmoylan / November 14, 2015 12:16 PM PST
All, Thanks for your input. Yes I would love to bring in my smartphone but it is in a cleanroom environment so that is not possible. I will take a look at some of the options which snapshot2 suggested.

I worked in clean rooms.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 14, 2015 12:34 PM PST
The type where we did chip and wire assembly. Cell phones would have been fine unless they were those grungy things you see some folk carry.

