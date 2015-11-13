Work Camera

I would select a camera that has 10 to 12 megapixels, a bright lens and a larger than most sensor.
That would include the Canon G16, the NikonP340 and Panasonic LX-7.
Hi I am looking for advice on a camera for a clean factory. Most pictures will be of small parts but I do not require macro. I also need to take pictures in electrical panels of components and part numbers on component labels. Most pictures will be at about 6 inchs to 48 inch. A Sony RX100 1 was recommended to me. I have an Olympus 800uz but it is just not good enough for the pictures that I require. 400 to500 dollars is my price range. Any help would be mech appreciated.