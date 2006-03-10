Try this post at http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-6132-0.html?forumID=32&start=0
It's more on topic.
Bob
I have a Dell computer, loaded with Macafee Anti-Virus, everything is current. I go to send an important file and it bounces back, repeatedly (I have Yahoo Plus which can handle 20MB of data but keep getting the file back). I examined the properties of the file and noted that the 1MB file was suddenly 13.2 MB in size. I split the file into segments and when I checked for the properties, expecting 5 equal sections of about 2.1 MB, each file is now 13.2 MB. I then went back to my backup copy on my flash drive, and when I brought it into WP8.0, the properties (according to Explore) had also jumped from 1MB to 13.2MB. I don't have the patience of the time to retype 127 pages of material. Help. What do I do? Winzipping and splitting didn't work either, as each split registered as 13.2MB even if the data was only 100 characters (title page). Help.
Salam