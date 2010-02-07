Windows Vista forum

Word has stopped working after I disabled services

by jacassar / February 7, 2010 7:40 PM PST

Hello,

Firstly, I am a novice when it comes to computers. My computer was running really slow so I did some online research on how to improve performance. I ended up disabling loads of services that I didn't need and my computer now runs very efficiently; one problem I've discovered is that Microsoft Word has been affected. I stupidly didn't set a system restore point before fiddling with mentioned services and now i'm stuck.

Diagnostics and Observations
When I try to open a .doc or doc.x, Word begins to open but doesn't get passed the small start-up 'logo window' that appears in the middle of the screen. When I try starting Word without loading a .doc it does the same thing unless a I delete the normal.dot file in my templates folder - in which case it opens with a blank .doc but seems to stop working shortly after. NOTE: I do not get any error messages (maybe because i've disabled them too) and i have to then close Word in Task Manager.

I have tried researching which service corresponds to my issue but with no luck.

I realise I've been a little naive on this and I would love some advice.

SYSTEM INFO
Operating system: Windows Vista Home Edition
Office editions: Microsoft Word 2007
Computer: Acer TravelMate 5320

Thank You

Use this default.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2010 9:37 PM PST
Another way
by jacassar / February 7, 2010 11:41 PM PST
In reply to: Use this default.

So i'm using Vista Home Premium edition SP1.

I should then manually configure my services to match with the ones detailed in the corresponding column right?

Is there not a way of trying to troubleshoot this Word issue, without switching all those services back on? I'm just concerned my computer will slow back down again if i do.

Thank you

Sure.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2010 11:52 PM PST
In reply to: Another way

You could print out or note what you have now and compare to stock.

You could do as Bob suggests and compare or ...
by Edward ODaniel / February 8, 2010 6:36 AM PST
In reply to: Another way

you could go down the list and enable one at a time then try it and if it doesn't fix things re-enable it and disable the next etc. - very time consuming.

You could also simply try setting yours like the "Tweaked" settings and if still having problems reset to the SAFE settings.

Whatever you select do take this as an object lesson and note changes you make to system settings and files because even System Restore can fail.

thanks
by jacassar / February 8, 2010 7:17 AM PST

i'll give it a try when i have some time tomorrow.

