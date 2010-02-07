Word has stopped working after I disabled services

Hello,



Firstly, I am a novice when it comes to computers. My computer was running really slow so I did some online research on how to improve performance. I ended up disabling loads of services that I didn't need and my computer now runs very efficiently; one problem I've discovered is that Microsoft Word has been affected. I stupidly didn't set a system restore point before fiddling with mentioned services and now i'm stuck.



Diagnostics and Observations

When I try to open a .doc or doc.x, Word begins to open but doesn't get passed the small start-up 'logo window' that appears in the middle of the screen. When I try starting Word without loading a .doc it does the same thing unless a I delete the normal.dot file in my templates folder - in which case it opens with a blank .doc but seems to stop working shortly after. NOTE: I do not get any error messages (maybe because i've disabled them too) and i have to then close Word in Task Manager.



I have tried researching which service corresponds to my issue but with no luck.



I realise I've been a little naive on this and I would love some advice.



SYSTEM INFO

Operating system: Windows Vista Home Edition

Office editions: Microsoft Word 2007

Computer: Acer TravelMate 5320



Thank You