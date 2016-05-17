Wondershare Filmora Video Editor

I don't think my son will agree. He uses Final Cut Pro X.
There are a lot of video editor, and a few premium tools, they has their-self special effects to fit different users.
For common using, Video Converter Ultimate is your first choosing, it has the common video edit function;
for record live video and broadcast, goe video mx std has good performance price ratio.
The installation run smoothly up to 98% and then stayed there twiddling thumbs indefinitely.
No way to run it (OK, I'm still on WinXP, but still telling that much would have been nice).
20 min to get rid of all the crap it slipped onto my HDD - included some unannounced social media garbage.
Both thumbs down.
Just a quick question about Wondershare Filmora (i am not really sure what exactly this place is but after searching on google for wondershare filmora forums it brought me here).
I am doing from time to time some small video editing and i wanted to use a free programme for it without caring so much about it's capabilities. Even with those being limited i am ok as long as i can do some basic things.
So i stumbled upon WF (if you have any other to suggest just feel free to drop it here) and it went well for me until recently when it just wouldn't work normally. It was perfectly fine for some time and then suddenly it lags a lot, screenfreezes at almost every action and then stops responding so i have to close it and reopen it but this just goes on forever. It is impossible to do any kind of work like this.
Does anyone maybe have any idea of why this is happening and any solutions so as i can fix it?
I don't use or mention this title for other reasons. Mostly because of the spam posts.
Maybe it's an OK app but here's a BIG THING.
Video editing demands patience. You can not expect to click and get a result in seconds. In fact on many PCs it will look like it's not responding for up to a few hours.
Google this: Wondershare alternatives.
I couldn't find a wondershare forum... anyway thanks for the reply. But i really don't think this is the case for everyone, i can see other people doing video editing a lot faster. I think it depends on the programme and then the computer. Even i can do things fast at some point but i think when i import more files and do more complicated stuff it is where it gets worse. I don't know why it is normal for it to not responding for hours and obviously i don't have that kind of time... to spend days for 1 video which i do for fun after all.
I've been editing video since my first laptop which was some Acer Ter-600. It would take 6 hours to render a Video DVD. As the machines got faster this time went down but I still don't see much change from one app to the next.
With the move to 4K UHD video, the time has ballooned to spending many hours on a short video.
Maybe it is like that for you but i am saying this out of experience, the only thing that used to take much time for me when video editing, was details in order to make everything perfect (effects, titles and such), not lag and screenfreezes that delay me now (and even make it impossible to work). That was with camtasia studio 8, but even with Filmora things aren't that bad. The problem is that they become bad very easy. A little more clips to edit in one project and boom, you can't use it anymore, it just stops responding at almost every action and you have to close and reopen it and so on.
I'm not there to troubleshoot your PC. There are dozens of reasons for issues and most have been beat up in prior discussions.
If the apps you noted are going boom, that's a sign that the app is bad or there is something going on.
I have a very clean video editing PC so I don't have any such troubles. If you see troubles, back to the app's support.
I have read Filmora directions over & over BUT am STILL struggling with clipping the video then saving only the right portion. Everytime I try it, I get the entire video with out showing it deleted on the left side of the video. I am trying to clip & delete the left side portion of the video & saving the right side. I REALLY need some step-by-step instructions … PLEASE.
If you need to start a new discussion, do that but folk may not notice a new plea for help in this old discussion.
As to Filmora, I have yet to find step by step instructions. Tutorials are out there like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X46UEGsgCGY
I have the latest version of Filmora but struggle to find a video which will show me the basics of editing my video and all the options I can use on it. I'll be grateful if anybody can point me to an up-to-date video that explains all these functions. A video that has sound but doesn't skip important steps.
