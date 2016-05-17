Wondershare Filmora Video Editor

Just a quick question about Wondershare Filmora (i am not really sure what exactly this place is but after searching on google for wondershare filmora forums it brought me here).

I am doing from time to time some small video editing and i wanted to use a free programme for it without caring so much about it's capabilities. Even with those being limited i am ok as long as i can do some basic things.

So i stumbled upon WF (if you have any other to suggest just feel free to drop it here) and it went well for me until recently when it just wouldn't work normally. It was perfectly fine for some time and then suddenly it lags a lot, screenfreezes at almost every action and then stops responding so i have to close it and reopen it but this just goes on forever. It is impossible to do any kind of work like this.

Does anyone maybe have any idea of why this is happening and any solutions so as i can fix it?