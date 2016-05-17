Audio & Video Software forum

by kapadiaalia9867 / May 17, 2016 6:03 AM PDT

the best Video and audio Software is the Wondershare Filmora Video Editor with its unique Fuctionalities.

That's a bold claim.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2016 9:19 AM PDT

I don't think my son will agree. He uses Final Cut Pro X.

The tools fit to you is best
by netviews / May 30, 2016 10:20 PM PDT

There are a lot of video editor, and a few premium tools, they has their-self special effects to fit different users.
For common using, Video Converter Ultimate is your first choosing, it has the common video edit function;
for record live video and broadcast, goe video mx std has good performance price ratio.

Filmnevermore
by ChironK / September 11, 2016 4:01 AM PDT

The installation run smoothly up to 98% and then stayed there twiddling thumbs indefinitely.
No way to run it (OK, I'm still on WinXP, but still telling that much would have been nice).
20 min to get rid of all the crap it slipped onto my HDD - included some unannounced social media garbage.

Both thumbs down.

Works great!
by Gary James / December 11, 2016 10:48 AM PST

Filmora works great and is very reliable. I have seen numerous updates which even makes it better.

question
by Sabrina Young / March 7, 2018 1:16 AM PST
In reply to: Works great!

Have you still used this recording tool? I wonder whether they are some shortcomings? My operating system is Windows 10 and I want to have a try.

Problem with WF
by xhrstaras96 / December 25, 2016 2:44 PM PST

Just a quick question about Wondershare Filmora (i am not really sure what exactly this place is but after searching on google for wondershare filmora forums it brought me here).
I am doing from time to time some small video editing and i wanted to use a free programme for it without caring so much about it's capabilities. Even with those being limited i am ok as long as i can do some basic things.
So i stumbled upon WF (if you have any other to suggest just feel free to drop it here) and it went well for me until recently when it just wouldn't work normally. It was perfectly fine for some time and then suddenly it lags a lot, screenfreezes at almost every action and then stops responding so i have to close it and reopen it but this just goes on forever. It is impossible to do any kind of work like this.
Does anyone maybe have any idea of why this is happening and any solutions so as i can fix it?

I'd search for a Wondershare forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2016 2:50 PM PST
In reply to: Problem with WF

I don't use or mention this title for other reasons. Mostly because of the spam posts.

Maybe it's an OK app but here's a BIG THING.

Video editing demands patience. You can not expect to click and get a result in seconds. In fact on many PCs it will look like it's not responding for up to a few hours.

Google this: Wondershare alternatives.

Thanks for the reply but...
by xhrstaras96 / December 26, 2016 8:58 AM PST

I couldn't find a wondershare forum... anyway thanks for the reply. But i really don't think this is the case for everyone, i can see other people doing video editing a lot faster. I think it depends on the programme and then the computer. Even i can do things fast at some point but i think when i import more files and do more complicated stuff it is where it gets worse. I don't know why it is normal for it to not responding for hours and obviously i don't have that kind of time... to spend days for 1 video which i do for fun after all.

I'll disagree.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 26, 2016 9:29 AM PST

I've been editing video since my first laptop which was some Acer Ter-600. It would take 6 hours to render a Video DVD. As the machines got faster this time went down but I still don't see much change from one app to the next.

With the move to 4K UHD video, the time has ballooned to spending many hours on a short video.

My point of view
by xhrstaras96 / December 27, 2016 2:09 AM PST
In reply to: I'll disagree.

Maybe it is like that for you but i am saying this out of experience, the only thing that used to take much time for me when video editing, was details in order to make everything perfect (effects, titles and such), not lag and screenfreezes that delay me now (and even make it impossible to work). That was with camtasia studio 8, but even with Filmora things aren't that bad. The problem is that they become bad very easy. A little more clips to edit in one project and boom, you can't use it anymore, it just stops responding at almost every action and you have to close and reopen it and so on.

The stop responding issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2016 9:27 AM PST
In reply to: My point of view

I'm not there to troubleshoot your PC. There are dozens of reasons for issues and most have been beat up in prior discussions.

If the apps you noted are going boom, that's a sign that the app is bad or there is something going on.

I have a very clean video editing PC so I don't have any such troubles. If you see troubles, back to the app's support.

step-by-step instructions
by nickstermon12 / April 24, 2017 9:49 AM PDT

I have read Filmora directions over & over BUT am STILL struggling with clipping the video then saving only the right portion. Everytime I try it, I get the entire video with out showing it deleted on the left side of the video. I am trying to clip & delete the left side portion of the video & saving the right side. I REALLY need some step-by-step instructions … PLEASE.

This post was by kapadiaalia9867 / May 17, 2016
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 24, 2017 9:55 AM PDT

If you need to start a new discussion, do that but folk may not notice a new plea for help in this old discussion.

As to Filmora, I have yet to find step by step instructions. Tutorials are out there like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X46UEGsgCGY

lEarning the Basics
by strifemit / March 2, 2018 10:03 PM PST

I have the latest version of Filmora but struggle to find a video which will show me the basics of editing my video and all the options I can use on it. I'll be grateful if anybody can point me to an up-to-date video that explains all these functions. A video that has sound but doesn't skip important steps.

