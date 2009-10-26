Wndows 7 worth it

Up to you really. Win7 is kind of a polishing of Vista. It's supposed to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.
There are some things I like about it: Faster startup times, better memory management... And some things I don't: I wish the new taskbar (superbar) were a bit more customizable, and a number of apps that seemed to work fine with Vista do need some tweaking with Win7.
All told though, I'd have to say it was a worthwhile update for me, even though I was also pretty satisfied with Vista. Only you can really decide if it's worth while. Take a look at the key benefits as Microsoft promotes them, and see if they matter to you enough to upgrade.
I bought a new computer a couple of months ago running Windows Vista. There was a coupon for a free upgrade to Windows 7 when it becomes available. I received my Windows 7 software today. I am satisfied with Vista, it does everything I want. I mainly use my computer for the internet and e-mail. Is there any reason to install Windows 7? Will my already installed programs (I use ZoneAlarm Security) be affected? The main program is Qucken. I assume this will install as an upgrade and leave my settings and files alone?
If it's not worth the hassle, I'll probably just stay with Vista.
Thanks, Stan