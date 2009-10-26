Windows 7 forum

Wndows 7 worth it

by SD493 / October 26, 2009 9:25 AM PDT

I bought a new computer a couple of months ago running Windows Vista. There was a coupon for a free upgrade to Windows 7 when it becomes available. I received my Windows 7 software today. I am satisfied with Vista, it does everything I want. I mainly use my computer for the internet and e-mail. Is there any reason to install Windows 7? Will my already installed programs (I use ZoneAlarm Security) be affected? The main program is Qucken. I assume this will install as an upgrade and leave my settings and files alone?
If it's not worth the hassle, I'll probably just stay with Vista.
Thanks, Stan

11 total posts
Up to you
by Jimmy Greystone / October 26, 2009 11:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it

Up to you really. Win7 is kind of a polishing of Vista. It's supposed to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

There are some things I like about it: Faster startup times, better memory management... And some things I don't: I wish the new taskbar (superbar) were a bit more customizable, and a number of apps that seemed to work fine with Vista do need some tweaking with Win7.

All told though, I'd have to say it was a worthwhile update for me, even though I was also pretty satisfied with Vista. Only you can really decide if it's worth while. Take a look at the key benefits as Microsoft promotes them, and see if they matter to you enough to upgrade.

Wait for the inevitable Service Pack.
by Snake Plissken / October 26, 2009 2:55 PM PDT
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it

Based on everything I am now reading and my extensive use of operating systems since 1983, I would wait on the switch. Mandatory clean installs from Vista, upgrade malfunctions, and a general glut of new users experiencing pain on this site (and no doubt worldwide) gives me a serious indication that W7 is not a joy to behold just yet.

Wait for the first Service Pack, which is inevitable with MS operating systems, and keep Vista for bit longer. W7 will eventually become a very stable system. Damn I hate when those Mac commercials are accurate!

To upgrade is each individuals choice but
by orlbuckeye / October 27, 2009 2:23 AM PDT

remember that Windows 7 was Beat tested by 8 million users. Those users tested upgrades, tested clean installs, They also tested drivers and tested security software which seems to be the hardest software to run after an upgrade. Those users all tested printers and other devices. I did an upgrade to Vista on my machine and it was smooth. There are 2 issues that people have had 1. machine get in a reboot loop. 2. Some have had isuses with their key when they activate MS saying they aren't authenic. But most people haven't had issue and the press it's getting is good.

The thing I like about the Apple commercials is they way they talk about abandoning the XP users when thats what Apple did with the non-intel Apples after the Intel switch.

It's not that bad
by Jimmy Greystone / October 27, 2009 3:18 AM PDT

It's not that bad, and you have to remember that people are far more prone to come here when something goes wrong. You don't find a lot of people who come to places like this and say, "I installed Windows 7... And nothing [bad] happened!"

You're free to do whatever you like, but you're coming into this looking for a problem, and so naturally you find one. You're using skewed results as justification for your view, which is just not something I will allow to go unchallenged.

And I do have to say, using operating systems since 1983 really has nothing to do with it, because in 1983 because you're probably just talking about various versions of DOS (all of which were nearly identical from the end user's standpoint) and Windows (1.0-3.11 were fundamentally the same, and 95-Win7 are similarly similar). So really we're talking about 3 basic systems when you get down to it. If we allow for Mac experience, that would only be an additional 2 systems, since Mac OS Classic barely changed in any substantial end-user way from OS 6 to 9.2 when OS X came onto the scene, and it has stayed largely the same from 10.0-10.6. Enough so that someone who has been living under a rock the past 10 years or so and using only OS X 10.0 could adapt to 10.6 very quickly. Just like someone who's been holding their copy of Win95 in a deathgrip, would have little trouble moving to Win7.

And just for kicks, if we add in some of the now defunct operating systems of yore like OS/2 and BeOS... They still follow the same basic concepts of Windows and Mac OS. They might look a little different, but operate in a fundamentally similar way that should pose a person of average intelligence little to no difficulty adapting to. Even Unix systems, despite all the talk about the "Unix wars" and what not, were still all shared a common ancestry, so had a lot of commonalities, despite all the differences most people focus on.

So we have basing an opinion off of a skewed data set, and trying to inflate the value of your opinion as if having to learn 1-2 new systems every 5-6 years was some sort of big deal. Why, after deconstructing your post, should anyone take anything you say seriously? Honestly. Here's your chance to rebut my deconstruction, and justify your comments that seem only to serve as ego stroking.

Decided to upgrade from XP to Windows 7
by hwarden / October 26, 2009 6:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it

I have been contemplating the idea of going for an upgrade but after reading some positive comments here on the forum finally feel I have the courage to give it a go, only making backups is a real pain Sad

Mine worked fine
by tubaloth / October 27, 2009 1:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it

I had Windows 7 RC on my PC sense it came out. Never had a problem. (I used Vista more).

I installed Windows 7 and deleted Window Xp over the weekend (I still have Vista that I payed for when it came out, I have a dual boot).

It runs fine. I haven't had any problems at all. (Only used it a couple of times). The problem is, for me I guess I was expecting something big and new from the Windows 7 RC. But there isn't. It runs just as good.

So I haven't had any problems with it. Programs that work for Vista should work just fine on W7. It is a matter if you want to back up (which you should be doing anyways) and re-install.

The real question is are you going to do it sometime in the future? Are you going to do it a year from now? By then you are only going to have MORE programs and files to back up! With your laptop being so new I would suggest doing it now, where you can kind of get a head of life of your computer. I Enjoy Windows 7 more then Vista (accept that DreamScene is gone). But I say there isn't really any time better then now. You already have the DVD. so why wait?

Windows 7 worth it
by SafePainkiller / October 27, 2009 10:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it

Iv'e just made the upgrade from win vista to win 7 home prem. and it's easy and great iv'e got a dell xps 730

(NT) get a spare empty hard drive try windows 7 on it
by charlz99mn / November 9, 2009 11:57 AM PST
In reply to: Wndows 7 worth it
Win 7
by SD493 / November 10, 2009 8:30 AM PST

I started this thread and was questioning whether it was worth it or not to upgrade from Vista to Windows 7. I upgraded last week and the ugrade was painless. All my files were intact. I like windows. No regrets.

Great news!
by TaraS_WinTeam / November 18, 2009 8:08 AM PST
In reply to: Win 7
