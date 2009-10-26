Wndows 7 worth it

It's not that bad, and you have to remember that people are far more prone to come here when something goes wrong. You don't find a lot of people who come to places like this and say, "I installed Windows 7... And nothing [bad] happened!"



You're free to do whatever you like, but you're coming into this looking for a problem, and so naturally you find one. You're using skewed results as justification for your view, which is just not something I will allow to go unchallenged.



And I do have to say, using operating systems since 1983 really has nothing to do with it, because in 1983 because you're probably just talking about various versions of DOS (all of which were nearly identical from the end user's standpoint) and Windows (1.0-3.11 were fundamentally the same, and 95-Win7 are similarly similar). So really we're talking about 3 basic systems when you get down to it. If we allow for Mac experience, that would only be an additional 2 systems, since Mac OS Classic barely changed in any substantial end-user way from OS 6 to 9.2 when OS X came onto the scene, and it has stayed largely the same from 10.0-10.6. Enough so that someone who has been living under a rock the past 10 years or so and using only OS X 10.0 could adapt to 10.6 very quickly. Just like someone who's been holding their copy of Win95 in a deathgrip, would have little trouble moving to Win7.



And just for kicks, if we add in some of the now defunct operating systems of yore like OS/2 and BeOS... They still follow the same basic concepts of Windows and Mac OS. They might look a little different, but operate in a fundamentally similar way that should pose a person of average intelligence little to no difficulty adapting to. Even Unix systems, despite all the talk about the "Unix wars" and what not, were still all shared a common ancestry, so had a lot of commonalities, despite all the differences most people focus on.



So we have basing an opinion off of a skewed data set, and trying to inflate the value of your opinion as if having to learn 1-2 new systems every 5-6 years was some sort of big deal. Why, after deconstructing your post, should anyone take anything you say seriously? Honestly. Here's your chance to rebut my deconstruction, and justify your comments that seem only to serve as ego stroking.