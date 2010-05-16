Windows 7 forum

by MellyDann / May 16, 2010 8:13 PM PDT

Hi,

I used to be able to stream radio broadcasts on my computer, and now each time i try and connect, i get the following message

"Windows Media Player cannot play any items in the playlist. To find information about the problem, click the icon next to each file in the list pane"

I have no idea how to fix this and done everything all the forums have suggested, other than reinstalling my OS which i don't want to do, what can i do to fix this ?

How did you do this?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 16, 2010 8:21 PM PDT
In reply to: WMP11 on Windhows 7

I listen to streamed radio broadcasts all the time, but I go to the radio stations web site using my browser to do this. Usually the stream is via some other type of web component, like Adobe Flash Player.

I never try to do this with the Windows Media Player itself.

Can you give us an example of a web site you visit to listen to streamed radio broadcasts, then we can try for ourselves.

Mark

WMP 11 on Windows 7
by MellyDann / May 16, 2010 8:40 PM PDT
In reply to: How did you do this?

Hi Mark, thanks for getting back to me. That is how i did it, i would go onto the website (www.702.co.za or www.highveld.co.za) then click on listen live and then it would open another dialog box and allow me to listen.. it does not open up in Media Player at all which is why i find it strange that it asks me to click on the icons on the list pane... it used to work, and now for some reason, it just won't and i've not done anything other than have a couple of Windows updates....

That 702 station.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 16, 2010 8:51 PM PDT
In reply to: WMP 11 on Windows 7

I've got it running now in my browser;
http://img21.imageshack.us/img21/4942/capturesb.jpg

It seems OK, but it is a browser add-on or plugin for WMP.

I'm not sure what you mean by "it asks me to click on the icons on the list pane", but make sure your WMP plugin in your browser has not been disabled.

I don't know what browser you are using, but the plugins or add-ons part will usually be found in Tools. For example, in IE8 it will be Tools > Manage Add-ons, and in Firefox it is Tools > Add-ons.

If you are only using one browser type, try installing another browser and using that if the above makes no difference.

Hope that helps.

Mark

