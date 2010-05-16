WMP11 on Windhows 7

I listen to streamed radio broadcasts all the time, but I go to the radio stations web site using my browser to do this. Usually the stream is via some other type of web component, like Adobe Flash Player.
I never try to do this with the Windows Media Player itself.
Can you give us an example of a web site you visit to listen to streamed radio broadcasts, then we can try for ourselves.
Mark
Hi,
I used to be able to stream radio broadcasts on my computer, and now each time i try and connect, i get the following message
"Windows Media Player cannot play any items in the playlist. To find information about the problem, click the icon next to each file in the list pane"
I have no idea how to fix this and done everything all the forums have suggested, other than reinstalling my OS which i don't want to do, what can i do to fix this ?