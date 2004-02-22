Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by radean / February 22, 2004 8:01 AM PST

Win98SE on a Compaq 5842 computer. 500Mhtz Celeron processor, 256K ram.
My grandson recently tried to update WMP. He said that the update was for WIN98, can't verify that, but after checking out the Windows site, there is one available for WIN98.
So, after install, it said to reboot. He did, and is now stuck in Safe mode.
IT person where my daughter works advised that she had a virus, and to scan for such. None found. I think it's an incomptability issue, but don't know just how to fix it from here. Since they are out of state I can't get my hands on it to try to undo things, and they don't know how.
Just wondered if anyone else might have run into this problem, and might have a "simple" solution?

Re:WMP update crippled computer
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 22, 2004 8:43 AM PST

Ray,

the best way to UNDO it is:

Reboot the computer into the MS-DOS mode one of two ways:.
A. If you're in Windows, you can click on Start, Shutdown, then Restart in MS-DOS mode.
B. If you're starting the computer after it has been turned off, start tapping the 'F8' key as the computer starts up or hold down the left CTRL key.
1. This should give you a Windows 98 Startup menu.
2. At the Startup menu, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to select option number 5, Command Prompt, and press 'enter'.
3. This should get you to a MS-DOS prompt.
C. At the DOS prompt, type in 'scanreg /restore' and press the enter key.
D. This should give you a blue and grey menu screen.
E. On the menu there will be listings of the registry for different dates.
F. Use the arrow keys and highlight the oldest copy, then press enter..
G. The current registry will be backed up and Windows will try to restore the copy you selected.

Good Luck !

Re:WMP update crippled computer
by jstasney / February 22, 2004 2:53 PM PST

Hi,
You have a common Compaq specific problem.
Compaq has it's own Compaq specific forum QA @ the HP site now.
A friend had this same question answered their.
It had to do with a driver update for his CD burner.

However, in safe mode, the update to WMP should be able to be undone.
Win Update should still function, click installed updates their and un-install it.
As you say, not being their IS a problem.

Good luck.

YBICJ

<>< Jeff

