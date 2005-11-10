wmiprvse or no?

my comps spec is:

1.5G ram

P4 2.4G

windows XP pro

brand new mother board and vid card (blew out recently T.T)

thats all i know and its built by a family friend.



its a desktop and i sometimes wake up and find that it has been restarted and i always thought it was windows up date but i have no way of knowing.



in safe mode nothing works like in regular mode. everything start out fine except no program starts like the regular mode but same thing happens. cant click on the icons. tried installing some virus scanner but hit 100% and stops and freezes. freezes when im not tryin to install anything too.i did safe mode with network and without. both didnt work. also in safe mode there was no error message.



so i repaired windows with the window cd and was told to try system restore but i think repairing windows have erased my system restore calender. so i cant go back.



my computer is on a router and has a firewall. i also have norton anti virus. however i took firewall off and disabled norton thinkin my internet speed would b faster. its been about a month or so since i tool those off. and i can see its a bad idea already x.x



i am starting to get a message saying found a hardware(RAID card) and intsall wizard keep tryin to install it when i didnt instal anything (before windows repair)



i dont wanna format plz help *cry*~ ; ;