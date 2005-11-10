Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

wmiprvse or no?

by zogenie / November 10, 2005 5:01 AM PST

my windows updated last night i think... i woke up and found my computer have been restarted. as i log in everything seen fine till the programs starting when window starts up are all freezing. so i figure just close them with windows manager but no go. everything lag and freeze. only thing that works is task manager and web browser that i open from task manager. i try to run hijack log but cant do that when i cant access any drive. i try goin in safe mode to work but nothing works. please help me out =(

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: wmiprvse or no?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: wmiprvse or no?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Try
by Merl Priester / November 10, 2005 6:51 AM PST
In reply to: wmiprvse or no?

System Restore, I know you said it is slow try anyway.

Try installing ewido
http://www.ewido.com update and do a full scan.
Clean/remove everything.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
cant ; ;
by zogenie / November 10, 2005 11:02 AM PST
In reply to: Try

cant install anything. been tryin to install some of those virus scanning/cleaning programs and all get stuck at 100% and freeze before it gets done. tryin to access my norton anti virus but just freezes when i try opening it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Explain more
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 10, 2005 8:21 AM PST
In reply to: wmiprvse or no?

You said you woke up and found your computer had restarted.

Is this something that's happened before? What are your system specs? Some laptops have a hibernate feature. Is yours a laptop and is the hibernate feature on?

Are you on a LAN /home-network? (Some networks will have a server that can wake up computers).

When you say you try to go into Safe Mode but nothing works, what do you mean? What happens, any error messages, screen displays?

What protection do you use against hackers, viruses, spyware and adware?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
more info
by zogenie / November 10, 2005 10:59 AM PST
In reply to: Explain more

my comps spec is:
1.5G ram
P4 2.4G
windows XP pro
brand new mother board and vid card (blew out recently T.T)
thats all i know and its built by a family friend.

its a desktop and i sometimes wake up and find that it has been restarted and i always thought it was windows up date but i have no way of knowing.

in safe mode nothing works like in regular mode. everything start out fine except no program starts like the regular mode but same thing happens. cant click on the icons. tried installing some virus scanner but hit 100% and stops and freezes. freezes when im not tryin to install anything too.i did safe mode with network and without. both didnt work. also in safe mode there was no error message.

so i repaired windows with the window cd and was told to try system restore but i think repairing windows have erased my system restore calender. so i cant go back.

my computer is on a router and has a firewall. i also have norton anti virus. however i took firewall off and disabled norton thinkin my internet speed would b faster. its been about a month or so since i tool those off. and i can see its a bad idea already x.x

i am starting to get a message saying found a hardware(RAID card) and intsall wizard keep tryin to install it when i didnt instal anything (before windows repair)

i dont wanna format plz help *cry*~ ; ;

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.