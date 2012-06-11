WLM Tools Menu

I still can't find it.There is no Go and Actions at the top of my screen
I read that Windows Live Mail can be repaired using the "tools Menu but I can't find it. Can someone please tell me where to find the tools menu?
CNET's Forum on browsers, e-mail, and other Web applications is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or tips from a community of experts. Discussions cover types of Web browsers (ranging from Mozilla Firefox, Chrome, to Windows Internet Explorer), plug-ins, Latest e-mail providers ranging from G-mail to Yahoo mail, VoIP software, chat clients, fixing security issues, avoiding spam, toolbars, tabs, and anything related to Web applications.
I read that Windows Live Mail can be repaired using the "tools Menu but I can't find it. Can someone please tell me where to find the tools menu?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.