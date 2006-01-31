WJW -- skydiving, anyone?

Speakeasy forum

by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / January 31, 2006 8:58 PM PST

A man goes skydiving for the first time. After listening to the instructor for what seems like days, he is ready to go. Excited, he jumps out of the airplane. About five seconds later, he pulls the ripcord. Nothing happens. He tries again. Still nothing. He starts to panic, but remembers his back-up chute. He pulls that cord. Nothing happens. He frantically begins pulling both cords, but to no avail.

Suddenly, he looks down and he can't believe his eyes. Another man is in the air with him, but this guy is going *up*! Just as the other guy passes by, the skydiver - by this time scared out of his wits - yells, "Hey, do you know anything about skydiving?"

The other guy yells back, "Hell no! Do you know anything about lighting gas stoves?"

**********

"For sale: used skydiving outfit. Only used once, never opened.
Small bloodstains on package."

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Co-workers tried parachuting once
by Diana Forum moderator / January 31, 2006 11:07 PM PST

I got sweaty palms and feet just thinking about it. The others didn't keep it up to the point of actually skydiving.

Girlfriend loved to skydive and piloting gliders.

Diana

So did my daughter...........
by Sasha Tee / February 1, 2006 2:13 AM PST

She loved it and I was able to breathe again once we saw her safely land on the ground. Now she wants to swim with the sharks at the aquarium. Where did I go wrong????????????

So did my son..
by Rolway / February 1, 2006 4:17 AM PST

Called me up one day last summer on his cell phone. ''Hey Dad, guess what, I'm about to jump out of a perfectly good airplane'' That so, I said. You had some briefing on this trip I assume. ''Oh yeah, Kristy going to jump with me too'' She loves it. (Kristy is our granddaughter)

For crying out loud, don't tell Ma till after you guys land. She'll be yelling ''I'll kill you. I'll kill you'' Shes still looking for that gas oven to climb in you know. Not to blow it up, just to get a few good wiffs. BTW Dave, His name is Dave too.

George (Keep em flying Sasha):)

I tell my bungie jumping son
by Diana Forum moderator / February 1, 2006 7:29 AM PST

it's all his father's genes.

Diana

Oh, No. Not that...
by Rolway / February 1, 2006 7:41 AM PST

I always thought of it being a super thrill or rush too, but the wife said I'll give you a rush. Out comes that machete of hers and whoosh, there goes your ride dear. Splat Happy

George

Dave, what is
by hh / February 1, 2006 4:31 AM PST

WJW ?
I see it in many of your posts but haven't figured it out yet!

Worst Joke Wednesday
by Roger NC / February 1, 2006 4:34 AM PST
In reply to: Dave, what is

There was a time here that it was

Blond Joke Monday

Worse Joke Wednesday,

and other little habits that in last few years have been overwhelmed largely by politics and the attendant rancor almost always following politics and religion discussions.


Roger

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

yes...
by Dick White / February 1, 2006 4:46 AM PST
In reply to: Worst Joke Wednesday

remember when most of the rancor around here was reserved for Tuesdays - visited upon the hapless heads of those who were a day late with their BJM or a day early with their WJW? ... and we voted on the WJWs ...

dw

In The Good Old Days
by Sasha Tee / February 1, 2006 3:06 PM PST
In reply to: Dave, what is

DE actually co-hosted a WJW night on the old ZDNET while the game rooms were still open. He also hosted a trivia night on Fridays. Anybody remember those happy times?

