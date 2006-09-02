without HDMI is buying a upconverting dvd player a waste?

Just looked up your Samy tube set (not very good reviews) But good news you have one d.v.i. input port so Here is the way to set up your t.v. for best picture quality Also this is the way I set up my old Sony hi-def t.. with only one d.v.i. port. a must buy a d.v.d. player with either d.v.i. output or h.d.m.i. and your hi-def cable or satellite system will also have h.d.m.i. or d.v.i. output then go pick up a d.v.i. switcher about $100, the switcher will have a remote control with it and a power supply which you probbably not need because switchers usually draw there power from the other componits. then you will need 3 cables, you can buy cables that have h.d.m.i. on one end and d.v.i. connectors on the other finally all you have to do is run optical audio cables from your hi.def box and d.v.d. player to your amp The nice thing about this set up is if you ever upgrade to a new hi-def t.v. you can use the same set up and have that extra h.d.m.i. port on your t.v. for a new h.d. player please post I want to know how this works out for you stewee