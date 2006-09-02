without HDMI is buying a upconverting dvd player a waste?

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by jaxyaksurfer / September 2, 2006 3:11 AM PDT

I have a low end HD tv, samsung HC-r4755W, CRT, and while shopping for a new DVD player I see that upconversion is now availabe. my problem is I dont have an HDMI input on my tv. so would buying an upconverting DVD player be a waste of money since I dont have HDMI input? thanks

JAX I HAVE GREAT NEWS FOR YOU
by stewart norrie / September 2, 2006 3:58 AM PDT

Just looked up your Samy tube set (not very good reviews) But good news you have one d.v.i. input port so Here is the way to set up your t.v. for best picture quality Also this is the way I set up my old Sony hi-def t.. with only one d.v.i. port. a must buy a d.v.d. player with either d.v.i. output or h.d.m.i. and your hi-def cable or satellite system will also have h.d.m.i. or d.v.i. output then go pick up a d.v.i. switcher about $100, the switcher will have a remote control with it and a power supply which you probbably not need because switchers usually draw there power from the other componits. then you will need 3 cables, you can buy cables that have h.d.m.i. on one end and d.v.i. connectors on the other finally all you have to do is run optical audio cables from your hi.def box and d.v.d. player to your amp The nice thing about this set up is if you ever upgrade to a new hi-def t.v. you can use the same set up and have that extra h.d.m.i. port on your t.v. for a new h.d. player please post I want to know how this works out for you stewee

Collapse -
JAX ONE MORE THING
by stewart norrie / September 2, 2006 4:03 AM PDT

do not buy a d.v.d. player unless it has h.d.m.i. or d.v.i. output if you use componit cables the picture quality on your d.v.d. player will look horrible trust me on this one have a nice holiday to you and your family stewee

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Hey Stewart, sent you an email
by grammag / September 2, 2006 5:28 AM PDT
In reply to: JAX ONE MORE THING
Collapse -
HDMI vs upconversion
by Dan Filice / September 2, 2006 4:02 AM PDT

It might be a waste if your TV doesn't have HDMI. Denon makes one of the best DVD players for component video. I recently replaced a Toshiba DVD player that died with an upconverting Oppo and my main TV doesn't have HDMI either, but the signal over component is superb and the audio output is superb too, so I figured I might as well get a player that has technical specs better than 99.9% of non-upconverting players and I could be ready for a new HDMI TV one of these days. I do have a 23" Sony LCD in the bedroom with HDMI and I sure do wish my old 50" had HDMI. By the way, I read where there is a hack that can be done to the Oppo to allow it to upconvert through component. I don't want to violate the warranty, so I probably won't be doing that.

Collapse -
HI DAN JUST POSTED IAM SORRY TO ALL OF YOU
by stewart norrie / September 2, 2006 7:05 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMI vs upconversion

You state that componit cables work perfect for you and other folks as well state this. That is why I will never understand why my Denon 2910 d.v.d. player looked horrible using componit vidio cables I guess folks should try both set ups and see which one gives the best picture quality have a nice holiday stewee

Collapse -
Use this setup for your upconvert and it will work
by Defender17 / September 2, 2006 11:53 PM PDT

According to Stewie you have a DVI jack on the back of your TV? If this is true then you can just buy an HDMI-to-DVI cable to convert the input to fit each respective end. Now you will obviously lose audio by doing this but most upconverters have a separate digital audio out. Good ones will supply you with both an optical and a coaxial jack. Just run whichever you have to either your TV or your surround sound receiver.
If you don't have anything input other than component its not worth your time to buy an upconvert because practically all of them are locked to only the digital video out for the upconversion of the signal. The component only makes the signal 480p (or progressive scan). Otherwise you would have to find a hack and you said you dont want to do that. My advice would then to just buy a solid progressive scan DVD player because 480p is a big improvement and the tv will help scale the image anyway. Good luck

