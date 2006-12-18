Wirelessly Streaming Video from PC to TV

MCE version of XP does this nice. But http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-8900_7-5141231-1.html and what you saw there never took hold.
Bob
I would like to stream video from my PC to a flat panel TV in another room in the house. Is there a gizmo that connects to a TV and receives the Wi-fi signal from the PC? I have a GeForce 6600 video card with DVI and VGA outputs. The TV has the following video connections: 2 HDMI, 1 Antenna Input, 2 High Definition Component Input (Y, Pb, Pr), 3 Composite Video Input, 1 S-Video Input.