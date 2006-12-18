TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Wirelessly Streaming Video from PC to TV

by zbawic / December 18, 2006 6:33 AM PST

I would like to stream video from my PC to a flat panel TV in another room in the house. Is there a gizmo that connects to a TV and receives the Wi-fi signal from the PC? I have a GeForce 6600 video card with DVI and VGA outputs. The TV has the following video connections: 2 HDMI, 1 Antenna Input, 2 High Definition Component Input (Y, Pb, Pr), 3 Composite Video Input, 1 S-Video Input.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Wirelessly Streaming Video from PC to TV
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Wirelessly Streaming Video from PC to TV
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
XBox 360 and
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 18, 2006 6:39 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
easy WIRELESS FROM PC TO PLASMA
by meecko / December 18, 2006 10:37 AM PST
In reply to: XBox 360 and

pegasus wireless makes a device called forgive me if I spell it wrong cynalynx, it streams great picture quality and dolby 5.1, I'm actually waiting for mine on back order they just started to ship them in the US.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
where did you order it from
by eafly12 / December 28, 2006 10:35 AM PST

I really want to get one of those. Where did you order it from? Looks like it's a hotcake like PS3 and hard to find. Please give me the site you order it from. How much is it? Have you seen it in action? Is it really as good as it says? Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.