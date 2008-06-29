Wireless Windows Media Center connection to home TV.

I can use Windows Media Center to randomly play from my 7000 mp3 files, with displays of album art etc from ID3 tags. At the same time I can run a slide show randomly drawing from 5000 family jpg files. This is great for all the family, but unfortunately my PC is upstairs in my office. What is the best way of connecting it to my Plasma TV in the lounge? Is there a wireless way? I want to get the same display on my TV as on my PC vdu. I would like the stereo sound as well.
