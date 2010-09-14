Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Wireless router firewall

by Rob10 / September 14, 2010 11:04 PM PDT

I recently installed a Netgear WNR1000v2 router, and set up the security so it shows as a secure, password protected network by my laptop (but to be honest, I don't completely understand it all). I also have it wired to my desktop PC. My question is, the way I understand it, the router has a built in firewall (?). I just uninstalled the Zonealarm firewall on my desktop to save resources (it's an old, slow PIII from 2000). Will the router work as good or better than Zonealarm?
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Wireless router firewall
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Wireless router firewall
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Define firewall
by bill012 / September 15, 2010 7:37 AM PDT

Not sure this router has what is really a true firewall. It does have some family protection stuff that is sorta a firewall.

Any router will protect you machine from attack from machines on the internet mostly because it is stupid. Since you can have multiple machines connected to the router when someone from the internet talks to your house it only has a single IP and unless you tell it how the router does not know which machine to send it to so it drops it. This is true even if you have only a single machine.

The firewall on the PC serves 2 purposes. It prevents your machine from sending crap out which assumes you already have a virus and it protect from some types of attacks. Since most the attacks can't get past the router since it does not know to send them to you generally this is redundant protection.

You should have little issue not running a firewall on the machine just be sure to not disable the virus scanner at the same time.

I run with the firewalls disabled on all my machines. I even have a expensive cisco hardware firewall but it is normally not installed since the router is good enough.

Your router does allow you to setup up a lot of the outgoing options a PC based firewall can do using the parental control options. If you need to control outgoing stuff this is actually a better place since kids can bypass the pc firewall and the attempt to protect against rouge software tends to get in the way more than protect. Being able to limit usage by time of day is a very nice feature

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks!
by Rob10 / September 15, 2010 9:55 PM PDT
In reply to: Define firewall

I don't exactly understand how it works, but thought I was covered. I guess there is always the Windows Firewall, which is on.
Thank you!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.