Wireless router firewall

Not sure this router has what is really a true firewall. It does have some family protection stuff that is sorta a firewall.



Any router will protect you machine from attack from machines on the internet mostly because it is stupid. Since you can have multiple machines connected to the router when someone from the internet talks to your house it only has a single IP and unless you tell it how the router does not know which machine to send it to so it drops it. This is true even if you have only a single machine.



The firewall on the PC serves 2 purposes. It prevents your machine from sending crap out which assumes you already have a virus and it protect from some types of attacks. Since most the attacks can't get past the router since it does not know to send them to you generally this is redundant protection.



You should have little issue not running a firewall on the machine just be sure to not disable the virus scanner at the same time.



I run with the firewalls disabled on all my machines. I even have a expensive cisco hardware firewall but it is normally not installed since the router is good enough.



Your router does allow you to setup up a lot of the outgoing options a PC based firewall can do using the parental control options. If you need to control outgoing stuff this is actually a better place since kids can bypass the pc firewall and the attempt to protect against rouge software tends to get in the way more than protect. Being able to limit usage by time of day is a very nice feature