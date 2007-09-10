You can make it a warranty issue with the machine's maker. If you paid by credit card you can talk to them about the product has never worked properly and arrange to send it back and the CC company will reverse the charge. Then go shopping again.
Bob
I have a wireless problem that I had for months and have not been abel to fix. My problem is that basicly my pc (I have Vista) says that it is not there, but the BROADCOM wirless network card is there it just does not work. I tried almost everything including downloading drivers. Though, on rare cases it does recognize the wireless network card and works perfectly. Can someone give me advise?