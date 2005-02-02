Hook both printers to your desktop. Then you'll have to make sure you have a wirelss card in your laptop. You will need to configure print sharing on both computers for the printer you want to share. The main printer can also be configured if you wish. Since the desktop is connected via ethernet to the modem. The printers can go right to the desktop plug jacks on the back of the computer.
I just set up my wireless network and would like to be able to print with my wireless laptop. I have two printers. One that is hooked directly to my desktop and another that I'd like to share between both desktop and laptop. Does anyone know how I'd go about doing this. My extra printer is a brand new HP so I'm assuming it has print sharing capabilities, but I could be wrong. Do I simply hook that printer up to the router? Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks.