I recently purchased a Samsung laser monochrome printer 2571N for my small office at home. The N stands for "networking" and I selected this printer because the reviews said that it had an easy way to set up networking.



The printer came with 2 software disks -- one for the printer set up and a second for network utilities. Although the printer set up had an option to set up a network printer, the setup did not recognize the printer so I was forced to set up the printer as a local printer.



Because it is an N series printer, I assumed that the printer came with a pre-installed network card (haven't been able to find it so far).



The printer came with a 6 page guide to setting network administration but the instructions did not match the menu of choices generated by the software.



I wanted to use DHCP to set up the IP address but again this feature did not work on the software setup. Instead it had a setIP based upon the printer's TCP/ICP. I went to printer's files for the samsung printer and tried to establish 3 TCP/ICP ports. None of them work. Indeed even the local printer (cable is attached) does not work since I set up the TCP/ICP.



I have written to Samsung via customer service email but have not had a reply yet (2 days).



The computer where the printer is installed is a compaq, intel pentium 4 with 180 G.



The wireless network is a belkin 811g network



I have installed an HP printer on this same network at another PC and have installed a cannon all in one printer on the same PC.



Thanks for any suggestions.