it is a WiFi machine. that means you have to be within a few hundred feet of a wireless access point that allows public access. some restaurant and hotel chains have such places. otherwise, you have to ask or use wireless only at home or at work.
I am thinking of buying the dell axim x3i, and no nothing about how it would get wireless email, internet, etc... I already have an axim 5, but it has no installed wireless software like the new X3i...
how exactly does it and other wireless available Pocket PC's get the web or email from your car, train, or where ever you may be far away from home??
details please if someone can....
