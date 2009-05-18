Been there, done that, got the scars. But it'll be a fun project. Stick with brand names. I'm partial to D-link for all networking parts. Get one of their wireless PCI cards, it'll come with the install CD with the drivers for W98SE.
I have a wireless network with 2 PC's on it - a desktop running WinXP and a Laptop running Vista. I would like to add an old PC running Win98 to the network. I am willing to wipe the HDD, and purchase and install a fresh copy of Win98SE if necessary, as I have discovered FE isn't supported by anything I have found.
The computer doesn't have the specs to run WinXP, so that's out. It also doesn't have any USB ports, so a PCI card will be needed. I just want it to be able to share my broadband internet connection at minimum.
Any suggestions on a wireless PCI card for a Win98 (or Win98SE) PC?
Thank you for your input!